Armenia-Turkey normalization prospects seem closer than ever – Eurasia Review

By Ani Mejlumyan *

(Eurasian) – Are Armenia and Turkey finally ready to renew ties?

After nearly three decades without relations and a closed border, the leaders of both countries appear more optimistic than they have in years. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently said that Yerevan has received positive public signals from Turkey. We will evaluate those signals, we will respond to positive signals with a positive signal, he said during a government sitting on August 27. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters two days later: We can work to gradually normalize our relations with an Armenian. government which has declared itself ready to move in this direction.

But there were also positive signals over a decade ago, during the 2009 diplomatic effort to restore relations, known as the protocols. These eventually sank, however, as Azerbaijan urged its ally Turkey to break them off.

However, after last year’s war between Armenia and a Turkish-backed Azerbaijan, the calculations of the three parties have changed. And analysts and officials across the region say this time around, the opportunity to restore relations is closer than ever. Questions remain, however, about a potential spoiler role Russia could play.

Turkey officially recognized Armenia’s independence in 1991, immediately after the collapse of the Soviet Union. But Ankara unilaterally closed the country’s border two years later, during the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in response to the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories surrounding the former Soviet Autonomous Oblast of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Since then, Armenia’s eastern and western borders with Azerbaijan and Turkey, respectively, have remained closed, leaving Armenia with only two outlets to the rest of the world: Georgia and Iran.

Last year, the 44-day war, which ended in the defeat of Armenia, was a game-changer. Following the ceasefire agreement, Armenia returned the occupied territories to Azerbaijan, which means that Ankara’s original justification for severing ties is no longer relevant.

Azerbaijan opposed normalization between Armenia and Turkey in 2009 on the grounds that Turkey closed borders after the occupation of Kelbajar in 1993, Ankara-based political analyst Hasan told Eurasianet. Selim zertem, referring to the first of the Azerbaijani territories to be occupied. Before the Armenians’ withdrawal from this region, Baku viewed Turkey’s opening of the borders as a betrayal and severely criticized it. Now, after the truce, this issue is off the table and it will not be a surprise to see a softer tone from Azerbaijan than in 2009.

Erdogan’s statements on the potential for restoring relations did not mention Azerbaijan or Karabakh, and Azerbaijan has been blatantly silent while Armenia and Turkey exchange positive public signals.

The Turkish leader clarified the need for both sides to respect the other’s territorial integrity. This kind of language is provocative for some Armenians, especially in the Diaspora, who demand that Turkey cede land in Eastern Turkey which they call Western Armenia from which ethnic Armenians were expelled during the 1915 genocide.

But these demands are rarely expressed at the official level, and the 2009 protocols also included terms on respect for territorial integrity. And while many Armenians fear that an agreement between Ankara and Yerevan will force the latter to give up its efforts to win. international recognition of genocide, earlier protocols were also silent on this issue.

The main difference is that now Azerbaijan will no longer stand in the way of a reconciliation process between Turkey and Armenia, said Ragip Soylu, head of the Turkish bureau of the Middle East Eye news site. The Karabakh issue is almost settled and Turkey has done more than expected in Bakus’ favor. There is a new level of cooperation and alliance between Turkey and Azerbaijan which has established deep trust and understanding. Thus, Turkey could open its borders, if Armenia does not continue to evoke this idea of ​​Greater Armenia.

Turkish aid to Azerbaijan during last year’s war was substantial: military advisers, materiel and even Syrian mercenaries to fight on the Azerbaijani side. Azerbaijan had hoped to involve Turkey more in the diplomatic process, including push for turkey to win the presidency of the Minsk Group (alongside France, Russia and the United States), the body that has arbitrated peace talks for decades.

Ultimately, however, Turkey was left out of the post-war deal entirely, and it was Russia whose position in the region was strengthened. Turkey only ended up with a small deployment surveillance drone operators in Azerbaijan.

Armenian officials say they believe Baku remains in debt to Ankara and therefore is unlikely to block something Turkey wants to do.

Turkey has paid its contribution to Azerbaijan, a senior Armenian government official told Eurasianet, speaking on condition of anonymity. Azerbaijan could block talks again and Armenia is ready for this scenario. But Azerbaijan should not underestimate Turkey’s long-term influence there, including pro-Turkish political elements and Azerbaijan’s new reliance on Turkish arms.

Azerbaijan was pressing Armenia to sign a final resolution of the conflict which would include the recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory. But Baku has remained silent as Erdogan and Pashinyan exchange positive signals, and Azerbaijan is unlikely to try to insert its agenda into the process, said Fariz Ismailzade, vice-rector of ADA University in Baku. .

I don’t think that an Armenia-Turkey bilateral agreement will necessarily be linked to the Karabakh issue, Ismailzade told Eurasianet. But in general, it is expected that if Turkey-Armenia relations normalize, there will also be more chances for peace in Karabakh.

The Russia factor

While everyone seems to be in favor of standardization this time around, there are differences in how different parties expect it to be developed.

Most Armenian analysts and officials believe Yerevan should continue normalization with Ankara one-on-one, without Russia, Azerbaijan or anyone else getting involved. Turkey, on the other hand, appears to be More interested in the pursuit of standardization under its 3 + 3 platform proposal, a regional body made up of the South Caucasus states and their neighbors: Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, plus Iran , Russia and Turkey.

Turkey plans to include everyone in the region for this normalization between Ankara and Yerevan. So Azerbaijan would also be part of this process, Soylu said. Turkey also hopes that Russia will be willing to be part of this platform that would normalize relations with Armenia, but it is difficult to see whether Russia will be a willing partner.

Russian officials recently spoke positively about the new rhetoric between Armenia and Turkey and expressed their willingness to help. Now when the Nagorno-Karabakh war is over, there are reasons to unlock the political process, transport and economic ties, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said noted September 3. It would make sense for Armenia and Turkey to resume their efforts to normalize their relations.

Some officials in Yerevan believe that Russia’s involvement can help given that the national opposition, which is generally pro-Russian, has campaigned against the idea of ​​normalization. Hayk Mamijanyan, deputy chairman of the parliament’s foreign relations committee, said he suspected that Turkey would in fact present preconditions for normalization that were not reflected in Erdogan’s recent statements and that the government hides them from the Armenian public. Now, either dispel those doubts or it means that you have decided something behind people’s backs, it Recount RFE / RL September 3.

The involvement of Russia in the negotiation of an agreement between Ankara and Yerevan, according to this thought, would blunt this opposition.

Other members of the government, however, believe Russia is more likely to play a spoiler role, given the volatile nature of relations between Ankara and Moscow. Armenia is trying to keep Russia at bay when it comes to normalization with Turkey, the government source said. While relations between the two countries are good at the moment, Armenia understands that it must rush before Turkey shoot down another russian plane and that window is gone. In other words, do it before Russia objects.

Some Armenian analysts hope Ankara could also be prompted to keep Moscow out of the process. Recent statements from Moscow suggest that Russia is not involved, but is only trying to catch up late, said Richard Giragosian, head of the Erevan Regional Studies Center think tank.

Giragosian said Turkey feels marginalized by Russia in the post-war Caucasus; excluded from the Russian peacekeeping mission and absent from the Armenia-Azerbaijan-Russia working group on reopening regional transport links.

It is a way for Turkey to push back Russia, Giragosian told Eurasianet. Normalization with Armenia is a way for Turkey to sit down at the table.

Either way, if concrete talks are underway, it is only at the highest level and informally, the government source said. The only people who would know would be the prime minister, the foreign minister and the head of the National Security Service, the source said. The person remained optimistic that Turkey would come around this time. Turkey needs at least one positive story for the decade, and it is fortunate for it.

With additional reporting from Joshua Kucera.

*Ani Mejlumyanis a journalist based in Yerevan.