PM under fire for sending Afridi to UNGA – Pakistan session





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has come under fire from his opponents, members of his own party, social media users and people from all walks of life for sending Shehryar Afridi, chairman of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir, to the session of the United Nations General Assembly following a video Afridi uploaded went viral filming the homeless and lecturing the West on women’s rights while walking along of Times Square in New York.

In an anecdotal investigation by Business Recorder, Afridi was not only criticized by people from a cross-section of society, but also by PTI lawmakers for making a bizarre comment about the homeless people of Times Square in New York.

A video of Afridi went viral on social media where he can be seen lamenting the living conditions of women as he strolled through Times Square in New York City, where he pointed to a homeless woman and said: ” See the condition of women in the country teaching others about human rights. “

“This is not just a political slogan but a reality, a reality on the ground. Pakistanis of all ethnicities respect women. Women in Pakistan live in better conditions than in those countries which claim to be champions of rights. humans, “Afridi said while praising Prime Minister Khan for his initiative to shelter the homeless in major cities. “He [Afridi] should have been informed of what he is not supposed to do or say before sending it to the United Nations General Assembly, ”a senior PTI parliamentarian said on condition of anonymity.

He added that the video not only embarrassed the country, but also bolstered anti-Pakistani forces in the West and provided an opportunity for the opposition to question and mock Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision. to send it to a very important world forum to represent Pakistan. .

Top PML-N leader Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said that Afridi, as chairman of the Kashmir committee, should have been limited to speaking on behalf of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in place to comment on women’s rights in the United States.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) top leader Shah Owais Noorani questioned sending someone who has no knowledge of basic diplomatic standards.

“It was shameful to see him [Afridi] film homeless people in the United States and lecture Americans on women’s rights, ”he argued.

“The video of Shehryar Afridi in Times Square is shameful. As Pakistan’s representative in charge of defending the Kashmir case in the United States, he completely ridiculed himself and caused great embarrassment in Pakistan,” Mehr Tarar tweeted , writer and journalist. .

Hassan Khan, a London-based writer, tweeted: “Shehryar Afridi’s monologue mixed with Maula Jutt attitude in Times Square, New York was below the belt and disrespectful not only to Pakistan but also to the states -United (Host State) Seems to have no diplomatic label, better if recalled from the UNGA session.

Some social media users have made fun of Prime Minister Khan for not getting a phone call from US President Joe Biden. “Imran Khan sent Shehryar Afridi to the United States as punishment for Joe Biden for not calling him. No other way to explain his recent shenanigans,” said law student Anaya Khan.

Afridi’s video comes a day after reports claimed he faced a “tough” check at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport before being allowed entry into the United States, allegedly after the Pakistani Consulate in New York confirmed his credentials.

However, Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar Ahmad refuted the information, saying: “As noted by the Pakistani Embassy in Washington, as a first-time visitor, Afridi briefly suffered. secondary control and was routinely authorized without any guarantee being requested or given by anyone from the embassy or consulate.

