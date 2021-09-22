President Jokowi to deliver remarks at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo. BETWEEN PHOTOS / Press office and Media Setpres / Handout / wsj.

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. Foreign Minister (Menlu) Retno Marsudi said President Joko Widodo will deliver a speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday (9/23) Indonesian time or Wednesday (9/22) PT. New York. The speech will be done virtually. “The President of the Republic of Indonesia will deliver a speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly tomorrow, Wednesday, September 22, New York time, or Thursday morning, Jakarta time, virtually. And I will deliver the speech. of the president, “he added. Retno said in a virtual press release Wednesday (9/22) morning. Retno revealed that she is currently in New York to attend the high-level week of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

This year the agenda was made in a hybrid way, while last year it was entirely virtual due to the pandemic. Read also: Biden promised relentless diplomacy, not cold war at the UN Retno said the president of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly was Abdulla Shahid of the Maldives, who is also the country’s foreign minister. The theme for this year’s United Nations General Assembly is Building Resilience Through Hope – Recovering from COVID19, Reconstructing Sustainably, Meeting the Planet’s Needs, Respecting Human Rights and Revitalizing the United Nations. “This theme certainly illustrates the challenges the world still faces today, from Covid-19 to climate change, from the worsening poverty caused by the pandemic to the ongoing conflicts in various parts of the world,” Retno said. . A total of 195 countries are expected to participate in the High Level Week of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Of that number, 107 countries participated at the level of heads of state, both those who attended and those who made virtual statements. “Since ASEAN, almost all the leaders have made statements virtually except the Vietnamese president,” he added. This article was published on Kompas.com titled: “Jokowi to deliver speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly” Author: Dian Erika Nugraheny

Editor: Dani Prabowo DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Source: Kompas.com

Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/presiden-jokowi-akan-sampaikan-pidato-dalam-sidang-ke-76-majelis-umum-pbb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]bsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos