‘Ugliest building’ contest highlights China’s latest bizarre architecture





Written by Oscar Holland, CNN A version of this story appeared in CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter, a thrice-weekly update exploring what you need to know about the country’s rise and its impact on the world. Register now here. A violin-shaped church, an “upside down” house and a hotel modeled after a Russian doll are among the entries in a poll to name this year’s “ugliest” Chinese buildings. Half a decade after President Xi Jinping’s government issued a directive calling for an end to “oversized, xenocentric and strange” structures, Chinese architecture site Archcy.com has identified nearly 90 candidates for the 12th edition of its annual report Ugliest buildings survey The shortlist includes skyscrapers, museums, hotels and sports facilities, bringing together some of the unusual shapes and tactless adornments that have contributed to the country’s reputation for its bizarre architecture. The public poll, which at the time of this writing had garnered more than 30,000 votes, is currently being led by a door with five arches at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province. It is closely followed by a glass bridge in Sichuan province which is suspended between statues of giant men and women in traditional costume. Other nominees include a Museum which has been compared to instant noodle pots, and a 1.5 kilometer (0.9 mile) stretch of Shanghai towers connected by a single corrugated roof The G60 Science and Technology Cloud Gallery under construction at Songjiang Science and Technology City, Shanghai, China. Credit: Costfoto / Barcroft Media / Getty Images Voting remains open until December, when a jury made up of architects, critics and academics will vote. Applications will be assessed on the basis of nine criteria, including whether the building is deemed “inharmonious” with the environment, or whether its design is thought to have been plagiarized. A final selection of the 10 “ugliest” buildings of 2021 will be announced at the end of the year, with public polls accounting for 40% of the final decision, organizers say. Poll ‘winners’ in recent years have included a cultural center crab shaped and one pedestrian bridge embellished with a series of six oversized “diamonds”. There is clearly no shortage of questionable designs in a country that has rapidly urbanized and is now building more skyscrapers than the rest of the world put together. But while there are still plenty of contenders for the tongue-in-cheek competition, architects and developers across the country are now faced with tighter building codes and planning regulations. A ring-shaped pedestrian bridge in Kunming is one of 87 shortlisted structures. Credit: TPG / Getty Images President Xi has long expressed concern about China’s reputation for strange architecture. In 2014, he openly criticized the construction of unusual buildings at a literary symposium in Beijing, state media reported, and his government has since sought to regulate the country’s skylines. In June 2020, the Chinese Ministry of Housing and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), a powerful economic planning body, issued a circular calling for an end to buildings and skyscrapers over 500 meters ( 1,640 feet). CNDR reiterated the height restriction earlier this year, with a policy document that “strictly forbids” the construction of “ugly” buildings, in favor of those that are “decent, economical, green and beautiful”. The ban on buildings over 500 meters will affect, in practice, very few architects in the country: there are only five skyscrapers of this height in the country, according to the Council for Tall Buildings and Urban Habitats . But the new government releases have included a host of less eye-catching – but potentially far-reaching – proposals. Suggestions included appointing a chief architect for each city, as seen in many Western countries, as well as a credit system that could blacklist designers who do not comply with city regulations. town planning. The government has also warned against the demolition of historic buildings, while encouraging designs that “showcase Chinese characteristics.” For example, the American architects behind Beijing’s tallest skyscraper, China Zun, told CNN in 2019 that they were forced to change their design mid-construction after the vice mayor’s office suggested that it was “not Chinese enough”. Xiangyang Science and Technology Museum, one of the many museums named in the annual Ugliest Buildings Survey. Credit: Li Fuhua / VCG / Getty Images Of course, China’s bureaucratic governance means that new regulations can be slow to take effect. According to Fei Chen, a senior architecture professor specializing in urban policy at the University of Liverpool in the UK, the new guidelines provide a general framework for cities, but the finer details must be worked out at the local level. “Architects and town planners can benefit from fairly specific guidance on what good design is,” she said at the time of the Housing Ministry circular. “But it has to be tied to the local context, so I wouldn’t expect the national government to produce guidelines like this. What works in one context may not work in another.” There are also, she added, huge variations in architectural standards across the country. “In cities on the east coast, or in more developed areas, architects have better design skills, so they produce better buildings. But in the cities of the interior, you still see buildings that copy the architectural styles or languages ​​of others, design, ”she said.

