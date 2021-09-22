The idea of ​​keeping women without education is not Islamic: PM Imran





Banning women’s access to education in Afghanistan is not Islamic, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Women could also claim their rights, he told the BBC.

He was commenting on the Taliban’s announcement banning girls from attending secondary schools.

Khan was convinced that Afghan girls could go to school soon.

Discussing the preconditions for the recognition of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran said the new leadership should be inclusive and respect human rights. He also warned against using Afghan soil as a base to launch terrorist attacks, threatening Pakistan’s security.

Describing statements by the Taliban since coming to power in Kabul as encouragement, the prime minister said the idea that even the concept of keeping women uneducated was not Islamic. This, he said, had nothing to do with religion.

After the Taliban entered Kabul in August, ordinary Afghans feared the Taliban would severely restrict women as they did when they first appeared in the mid-1990s.

However, Taliban leaders insist that women’s rights would be respected in accordance with Islamic principles.

When the Taliban announced their decision to prevent girls from going to school last week, there was a huge international outcry, prompting the Taliban to reconsider their decision. They later said the girls would be allowed to go back to school as soon as possible. However, they mentioned a fixed date.

When asked if the Taliban would realistically meet its criteria for official recognition, he insisted that the international community should give the hard-line group more time.

“It’s just too early to say anything,” he said.

Pakistan and other neighboring countries, the prime minister said, would soon decide to grant formal recognition to the Taliban regime.

“All the neighbors will come together and see how they are progressing,” he said. “Whether or not to recognize them will be a collective decision. “

Prime Minister Imran also called on the Taliban to form an inclusive government, warning that failure to do so could spark another civil war in Afghanistan.

“If they don’t include all the factions, sooner or later they will have a civil war,” he said. “It would mean an unstable, chaotic Afghanistan and a great place for terrorists. It is a concern ”.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced the remaining members of the all-male Afghan administration.

The additions included a doctor as health minister, but analysts say the regime was mostly made up of loyalists with too few representatives from minority groups.

