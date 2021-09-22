Narendra Modi will leave today for a 3 day trip to the United States: Quad, UNGA on the agenda

Narendra Modi and Joe Biden to hold bilateral meeting on the sidelines of UNGA to discuss current regional security situation in Afghanistan on September 24

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave on Wednesday for his three-day visit to the United States to participate in the Quad Leaders’ Summit, address the high-level meeting of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly as well as at a bilateral meeting with the United States. President Joe Biden at the White House.

The main elements of the program are bilateral meetings with US leaders, participation in the Quad Leaders Summit, a speech at the United Nations General Assembly and business interactions.

Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who is already in the United States, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

On his next visit to the United States, Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will discuss the current regional security situation following recent developments in Afghanistan at a bilateral meeting on September 24, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said. Foreign Affairs Harsh V Shringla, adding that the two leaders would discuss the need to “stem radicalism, extremism, cross-border terrorism and the dismantling of the global terrorist network”.

Later today, Biden will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit in person, which will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Quad is a partnership between four like-minded countries (India, United States, Japan and Australia), in pursuit of common interests in the struggle for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The four leaders will share their views and perspectives on the regional situation and emerging challenges, especially in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, on how to work together to contain COVID-19[female[feminine , develop a common approach to emerging technologies and a means of combating climate change.

Leaders will take stock of progress made since the March summit, including in the COVID-19[female[feminine vaccine partnership, they will identify new areas of cooperation that will strengthen the positive and constructive agenda of the port, including contemporary areas that will benefit the Indo-Pacific region as a whole.

On September 25, Prime Minister Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at its 76th session as the first head of state to do so.

The theme of this year’s general debate is “Building resilience through the hope of recovering from COVID-19[female[feminine “Rebuilding Sustainability”, “Meeting the Planet’s Needs”, “Respecting Human Rights” and “Revitalizing the United Nations”.

Addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Prime Minister will focus on important issues including the regional situation, cross-border terrorism, global efforts to combat COVID-19[female[feminine and climate change and the need to reform multilateral institutions.

The fourth element of the Prime Minister’s visit would be bilateral meetings with his Australian and Japanese counterparts, Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit abroad, beyond the neighborhood. He had made a brief visit to Bangladesh in March of this year and this is his first visit since the start of the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic.

One of the highlights of Prime Minister Modi’s visit is the meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House. It would be his first face-to-face meeting with President Biden.

The two leaders have been in regular contact in recent months. It was in November that Prime Minister Modi called to congratulate President Biden on his electoral victory. Since then, they have spoken in February and April of this year.

PM Modi has also attended three major conferences and summits with President Biden as a participant. It was the Quad Leaders’ Summit, which was held virtually in March of last year, this year.

This is also the Climate Leaders Summit, which President Biden hosted, both of these summits are hosted by President Biden.

But they also attended the G7 summit, which the Prime Minister virtually attended in Cornwall, UK.

He will also participate in the COVID-19[female[feminine World summit hosted by President Biden.

During their bilateral meeting on September 24, the Prime Minister and President Biden will review the strong and multifaceted bilateral relationship between India and the United States. They will also discuss how the comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between our two countries can be further enriched.

The two leaders are expected to discuss how to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties, strengthen defense and security collaboration, boost the strategic clean energy partnership, explore new avenues and emerging technologies, including R&D, innovation and industrial links.

The bilateral meeting will also focus on the current regional security situation following recent developments in Afghanistan, India’s challenges as a longtime neighbor and privileged development partner of the Afghan people.

The meeting will also discuss the need to stem radicalism, extremism, cross-border terrorism and the dismantling of global terrorist networks. They will also discuss the reform of the multilateral system, including the UN Security Council.

The Indian diaspora in the United States, numbering around 4.2 million people, is a very important factor in the relationship. They play a major role and have been a supporting pillar in strengthening the relationship.

The Prime Minister is expected to stress the importance of the people-to-people ties between the two nations and the potential to further strengthen those ties, in particular through higher education, ties and mobility.

Previously, India had appreciated the facilitation provided by the United States to help Indian students travel to the United States for the start of their term. The importance of a smooth post-COVID journey, especially for college students, is also an important factor and should be discussed.

Modi’s bilateral engagements will include a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris, this will be the Prime Minister’s first formal interaction with the Vice President.

Modi and Vice President Harris had already spoken by phone in June of this year. The vice president had proposed prioritizing India, making American vaccines available in the wake of the COVID situation in India at the time.

During their meeting at the White House, the Prime Minister and Vice President Harris are expected to exchange views on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual concern.

It will also have business-level interactions with the aim of enhancing two-way trade and investment. The United States is a very big investor in India, many companies have not only invested significantly in India, but also have the potential to invest in terms of new investments or to expand their existing investments in India.

In this context, Modi will have few meetings with selected CEOs of large US companies.

The Prime Minister’s visit with the Compact Program will strengthen India’s key bilateral strategic partnership with the United States and its close partners Australia and Japan.

It will also consolidate the Quad as a force for global good and give the Prime Minister the opportunity to share his vision on the multilateral stage.