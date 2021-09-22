Erdogan softens reference to Kashmir in UN speech





By Arul Louis United Nations, September 22 (SocialNews.XYZ) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations, but his statement was milder than those he had made in the previous two years.

"We maintain our position in favor of resolving the 74-year-old problem in Kashmir through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of the relevant United Nations resolutions," he said in his speech to the summit on Tuesday. 'General Assembly. But last year he called the situation in Kashmir a "burning issue" and criticized the abolition of Kashmir's special status. And in 2019, Erdogan said that "despite the resolutions adopted, Kashmir is still under siege and eight million people are stranded in Kashmir," he said, referring to the territory of the Indian Union. That year, Mahathir Mohamad, then Prime Minister of Malaysia, joined Erdogan in uplifting Kashmir. He said in a scathing statement that India "had invaded and occupied" Kashmir. But with the change of government, Malaysia did not mention Kashmir last year. Reacting to Erdogan's statement in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi canceled a planned visit to Turkey. India maintains that under the 1972 Simla Accord between Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was then President of Pakistan, Kashmir is a bilateral affair and should not be internationalized. In his speech on Tuesday, Erdogan also made slight reference to the problems faced by the Uyghur Muslim minority in China. "From the perspective of China's territorial integrity, we believe that more efforts should be made regarding the fundamental rights of Uyghur Muslim Turks," he said. Members of the Uyghur minority are placed in camps and face restrictions on the practice of their religion, culture and language, overtaken by the Chinese majority. (Arul Louis can be contacted at [email protected] and follow @aruluis) Source: IANS

