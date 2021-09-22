Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday





PERRY, Ga. (WTVM) – Former President Donald Trump plans to speak this Saturday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.

Sitting under a shaded canopy, Duane Schwingel, a Florida resident, patiently awaits the arrival of former President Donald Trump in Perry, Ga., For another Save America rally.

It’s time for locals to realize what bigger issues are at hand and why it’s important that we have a strong leader at home, Schwingel said.

The paid event, scheduled for Saturday, will take place at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. A rally organizer said the doors would open at 2 p.m. Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., several speakers, including Herschel Walker and Senator Burt Jones, will deliver remarks. Former President Trump backed Walker for the US Senate and Jones for Lieutenant Governor. At 7 p.m. Trump will deliver a speech to the crowd.

Another person who arrived early for the Saturday rally is Rick Frazier from Ohio, who has also attended 48 of the Trumps rallies in the past.

I think every gathering – it’s kind of like a family reunion because we’ve met so many people at gatherings across the country, Frazier said.

A member of one of Trump’s biggest support groups called Trumps Front Row Joes, Frazier says he expects another big crowd.

When we were in Ohio and started doing the Save America rallies, we had about 45,000 of them and they estimate that due to the demographic area they would be even higher here, Frazier said.

One of the event’s organizers said free on-site parking will be available and all guests will be vetted by the U.S. Secret Service upon entering the event.

This event planner also advises people to arrive early as they expect heavy traffic. More information about the event and tickets can be purchased here.

