Donald Trump sues niece Mary and the New York Times over taxes

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Tuesday against his niece Mary Trump, the New York Times, and three of the newspaper’s reporters, accusing them of devising an “insidious plot” to obtain his private tax records for an article, reports the Daily Beast.

In response, Mary Trump told the Daily Beast that she thought her uncle was “a losing f-king, and that he was going to throw everything against the wall he could. It’s desperation. The walls are closing in. and he throws anything against the wall that will stick. As always with Donald, he will try to change the subject. “

The lawsuit was filed in Dutchess County, New York, and alleges the Times persuaded Mary Trump, who signed a nondisclosure agreement with her family in 2001 following a will dispute, to “Get the files out of your lawyer’s office” and hand them over to journalists. The lawsuit cites an interview Mary Trump conducted with The Daily Beast, in which she said she forgot the tax records in her possession until Times reporter Susanne Craig approached her about them. .

The lawsuit says Trump is seeking damages “in an amount to be determined at trial, but not less than a hundred million dollars” from his niece and the Times.

