Politics
In his climate pledge, Xi Jinping said China will not build new overseas coal-fired power projects
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China would not build new overseas coal-fired power projects, using his speech at the United Nations General Assembly to complement commitments made to tackle climate change.
Xi didn’t provide any details, but depending on how the policy is implemented, the move could significantly limit funding for coal-fired power plants in developing countries.
China has come under heavy diplomatic pressure to end its funding of coal overseas, as this could make it easier for the world to stay on course to meet the Paris climate agreement goals of reduce carbon emissions.
Xi’s announcement followed similar steps taken by South Korea and Japan earlier this year, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and US Climate Envoy John Kerry have urged China to follow the example of its Asian counterparts.
“China will step up support to other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad,” Xi said in his video speech. pre-recorded at the annual United Nations meeting, during which he highlighted China’s peaceful intentions in international relations.
Kerry quickly praised Xi’s announcement, calling it a “great contribution” and a good start to the efforts needed to be successful on Oct. 31-Nov. 12 COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. And I am absolutely delighted to hear that the president
Xi made this important decision, ”Kerry said in a statement.
Alok Sharma, the head of COP26, also welcomed the announcement. “It is clear that the writing is on the wall for coal power. I welcome President Xis’ commitment to stop building new coal projects abroad – a key topic of my discussions during my visit to China, ”he said on Twitter.
Xi spoke after US President Joe Biden gave his first speech at the United Nations. Biden has charted a new era of vigorous
competition without a new cold war despite Chinese ancestry.
In a measured speech, Xi made no direct mention of China’s often bitter rivalry with the United States, where the Biden administration has made climate change mitigation policies a top priority and sought to cooperate. with Beijing.
Xi reiterated last year’s promises that China will reach peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. Some experts have criticized the targets as not ambitious enough, though it does. allowed Beijing to claim a high moral stance on the issue after that date. US President Donald Trump, who called climate change a “hoax,” withdrew from the Paris climate agreement.
China, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, still relies heavily on coal for its domestic energy needs.
One of Biden’s first moves after taking office in January was to reaffirm US leadership on climate change and bring the US back to the Paris Agreement. “China was the last man standing. If there is no public funding for coal from China, there is little to no global expansion of coal,” Justin Guay, director of global climate strategy at the house of
the Sunrise Project, a group advocating for a global transition from coal and fossil fuels, spoke of Xi’s promise.
Guterres praised both Xi’s decision on coal and Biden’s pledge to work with the US Congress to double funds by 2024 to $ 11.4 billion per year to help developing countries do so. in the face of climate change. keep the Paris Agreement’s 1.5-degree target within reach, he said in a statement.
“WITHOUT BREATHING”
Hours earlier, without mentioning China by name, Biden said democracy would not be defeated by authoritarianism.
“The future will belong to those who give their people the ability to breathe freely, not those who seek to suffocate their people with an iron fist,” Biden said.
“We must all call on and condemn the targeting and oppression of racial, ethnic and religious minorities, be they
this is happening in Xinjiang or northern Ethiopia, or anywhere in the world, ”he said, referring to the region of western China where authorities have created a network. internment camps for Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. China denies allegations of abuse in Xinjiang.
Ties between the world’s two largest economies are languishing at their lowest in decades on issues ranging from human rights to transparency about the origins of Covid-19.
Xi said there was a need to “reject the practice of forming small circles or zero-sum games,” a possible reference to the Quad forum led by the United States of Australia, India, Japan and the United States. of the United States seen as a way to push back China’s rise to power, which is due to meet at the leadership level in Washington on Friday.
China last week warned of an intensification of the arms race in the region after the United States, Britain and Australia announced a new Indo-Pacific security alliance, dubbed AUKUS, which will provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear powered submarines.
Biden’s image was shaken by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, but he said ending the U.S. ‘longest war would allow the U.S. to refocus its resources and focus on it. ‘Indo-Pacific. democratic transformation only brings harm, ”Xi said in
an apparent blow to the United States.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/in-climate-pledge-xi-says-china-will-not-build-new-coal-fired-power-projects-abroad-7526222/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]