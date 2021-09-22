Trump files $ 100 million lawsuit against his niece and the New York Times over explosive tax story





Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday filed a $ 100 million lawsuit against his niece, Mary Trump, and the New York Times, claiming they had conspired to get his tax returns for Pulitzer’s winning article on his undisclosed finances.

The lawsuit claims Mary Trump and three New York Times reporters, Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russell Buettner, were engaged in what the lawsuit calls an insidious plot and broad crusade to get Trump taxes.

The defendants engaged in an insidious plot to obtain confidential and highly sensitive documents which they exploited for their own benefit and used as a means of falsely legitimizing their high-profile works, according to the lawsuit.

Craig, Barstow and Buettner received a Pulitzer Prize in 2019 for the explanatory reporting of their series of stories, which provided audiences with an unprecedented look at the finances of former presidents.

Mary Trump said she published Trump’s tax returns to the New York Times in her 2020 bestselling book about her uncle, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man “, and in interviews with the media, that the trial notes. In the book, the daughter of Trump’s brother, Fred Jr., paints an “authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family who made it.”

In a statement, Mary Trump called her uncle desperate.

I think he’s a loser, and he’s going to throw everything against the wall he can. His despair. The walls close and he throws whatever he thinks sticks against the wall, “she said.” As is always the case with Donald, try changing the subject.

The New York Times said in a statement that it plans to challenge the lawsuit.

“Donald Trump’s Tax Times coverage has helped educate citizens through meticulous reporting on a matter of major public interest,” said Danielle Rhoades Ha, spokesperson for the newspaper. “This lawsuit is an attempt to silence independent news agencies and we plan to vigorously defend against it.

The lawsuit was filed in New York state court in Dutchess County, where lawyers for the president’s late brother, Robert Trump, unsuccessfully filed an application to stop the publication of Mary Trumps’ book.

The 27-page lawsuit alleges the reporter relentlessly searched for his niece and convinced her to take the files out of her law office and turn them over to the Times.

He added that Craig, aware that the documents came from the estate action litigation process, ordered Mary Trump to retrieve the documents from the office of her former estate action attorney, Farrell Fritz, and smuggle them out.

The lawsuit claims Mary Trump violated a confidentiality agreement that prohibited her from publicly disclosing details of the family’s finances under the Fred Trump Sr. estate settlement.

The lawsuit claims that his niece and the journalists were motivated by a personal vendetta and their desire to gain notoriety, notoriety, acclamation and financial windfall and to advance their political agenda.

