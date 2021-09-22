Minister reveals how Pertamina can reach US $ 100 billion valuation





It is important to maintain a solid foundation so that by 2024 Pertamina can achieve a turnover of 92 billion USD and profits of 8 billion USD, in order to reach the valuation target of 100 billion US dollars. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Public Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir has revealed how state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina can reach a valuation target of $ 100 billion. “We will ensure that Pertamina’s subholdings form a solid basis for reaching the $ 100 billion valuation target,” he noted during the virtual launch of a steel plant owned by state in Krakatau, accessible from here Tuesday. The target value was set because Pertamina entered the list of the 500 largest global companies, so the valuation of the company must continue to rise, he explained. “It is important to maintain a solid foundation so that by 2024 Pertamina can achieve a turnover of 92 billion dollars and profits of 8 billion dollars, in order to reach the goal of valuation of 100 billion. of dollars, ”Thohir said. “We consider our performance to be excellent because we focus on each sub-holding and make it the best expertise (in their field)”, noted the Minister. From the start, there was potential for new gas and oil discoveries to reach 204 million barrels, Thohir noted. He said it was good news at a time when domestic production was on the decline, he said. Related news: Pertamina to install PLTS in 5,000 service stations In the second quarter of 2021, the upstream sector posted a profit of US $ 1 billion, he noted. “Refineries and petrochemicals were the burdens, (nevertheless) the sectors made $ 280 million in profit,” Thohir added. Earlier, the minister said he wanted Pertamina to achieve the goal of becoming a company with a market value of US $ 100 billion after the creation of its six sub-holdings. He said President Joko Widodo expressed hope that Pertamina will continue to improve public services, but the most important thing is to build an ecosystem so that it can compete globally and encourage the creation of added value. Thohir further stated that the growth of the company should be maintained in accordance with the five key performance indicators of the ministry: balancing business and public services, returning to core business and fostering excellence, undertaking innovation. digital technology and R&D to transform Pertamina into a technological company, and promote the transformation of human capital. Over the past eight months, the Ministry of Public Enterprises has been working on the transformation of state-owned enterprises included in the 88 SOE strategic project, which is expected to be completed by 2023. The draft has been submitted to President Widodo. Related news: Pertamina wins four awards at ISDA 2021

