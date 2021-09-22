Boris Johnson tells world leaders it’s time to grow up and fight climate change





Boris Johnson will tell world leaders that humanity must “grow up” and stop behaving like a teenager trashing the planet as he demands tougher measures to tackle climate change. The prime minister will use his speech to the United Nations General Assembly (Unga) to call on countries to commit to tighter emission reduction targets and provide additional funds to help poorer countries. Wednesday’s speech in New York is Mr Johnson’s attempt to coax his counterparts into action ahead of the Cop26 climate summit he is hosting in Glasgow in November. 📢 NEWS: 100 political government leaders confirmed their participation in the World Leaders Summit in # COP26. It is the biggest political rally the UK has ever organized#ClimateAction | #UNGA – COP26 (@ COP26) September 20, 2021 Mr Johnson will compare the current stage in human history to a teenager who discovered how to “unlock the drink cellar”. “We think someone else is going to clean up the mess we make, because that’s what someone else has always done,” he will say. “We are destroying our habitats over and over again with the inductive reasoning that we have gotten away with so far, and so we will get away with it again.” But “humanity’s adolescence is coming to an end” and “we are approaching this critical turning point, in less than two months, where we must show that we are capable of learning, of maturing, and finally of taking on responsibility. responsibility for the destruction we are doing, not only to our planet, but to ourselves ”. Warning of the risk that humanity could make “this beautiful planet effectively uninhabitable”, Mr. Johnson will say: “It is time for humanity to grow. “It’s time for us to heed the warnings of scientists and look at Covid, if you want an example of dark scientists who are right, and understand who we are and what we do. “The world, this precious blue sphere with its eggshell crust and a hint of atmosphere, is not an indestructible toy, a bouncy plastic romper that we can throw ourselves against to our hearts content. The summit of Cop26 must be “the turning point for humanity” to act to limit the rise in temperatures to 1.5 ° C. “We must unite in collective maturity. “We have to show that we have the maturity and the wisdom to act. “And we can.” As part of this effort, the Prime Minister will pledge that 30% of investments made by UK development finance agency CDC will be earmarked for climate projects, down from just 5% five years ago. The money is in addition to the UK’s existing pledges to provide £ 11.6 billion in climate finance over five years, from 2021/22 to 2025/26. Mr Johnson’s speech at UNGA comes a day after US President Joe Biden pledged to further double public climate finance to help poorer countries cope with the crisis.

