Trump sues niece, NY Times over records behind 18 tax story





NEW YORK (AP) Former President Donald Trump sued his ex-niece and the New York Times on Tuesday for a 2018 article about her family’s fortunes and tax practices, based in part on confidential documents she has provided to journalists.

The Trump lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, accuses Mary Trump of violating a settlement agreement by disclosing tax records she received in connection with a dispute over the Patriarch of the Patriarch’s estate dispute. Fred Trumps family.

The lawsuit accuses The Times and three of its investigative reporters, Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russell Buettner, of relentlessly seeking out Mary Trump as a source of information and convincing her to hand over documents. The lawsuit claims reporters knew the settlement agreement prevented it from disclosing the documents.

The Times article challenged Trump’s claims of self-made wealth by documenting how his father, Fred, had given him at least $ 413 million over the decades, including through tax evasion schemes.

Mary Trump identified herself in a book published last year as the source of the documents provided to The Times.

Trump’s trial alleges that Mary Trump, the Times, and his reporters were motivated by a personal vendetta against him and a desire to advance a political agenda.

The defendants engaged in an insidious plot to obtain confidential and highly sensitive documents which they exploited for their own benefit and used as a means of falsely legitimizing their high-profile works, according to the lawsuit.

In a statement to NBC News, Mary Trump said of her uncle, I think he’s a loser, and he’s going to throw everything against the wall he can. His despair. The walls close and he throws everything against the wall he thinks to stick. As is always the case with Donald, try changing the subject.

Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoads Ha said the lawsuit was an attempt to silence independent news agencies and that we plan to vigorously defend against it.

The Times’ coverage of Trump taxes, she said, helped educate citizens through meticulous reporting on a topic of major public interest.

One of the Times reporters, Craig, responded in a tweet: I knocked on Mary Trump’s door. She opened it. I think they call it journalism.

Trump is seeking $ 100 million in damages.

Trump filed his lawsuit almost a year to the day after Mary Trump sued him over allegations that he and two of his siblings defrauded him millions of dollars over several decades while expelling him from the family business.

This case is pending.

Mary Trump, 56, is the daughter of Donald Trump’s brother, Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981 at the age of 42. Mary Trump was 16 at the time.

Trump’s trial focuses solely on the story from The 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning Times for explanatory reporting. He makes no mention of another Times scoop on Trump’s taxes last year, which revealed he had not paid any federal income tax in 10 of the previous 15 years.

According to the lawsuit, Mary Trump came into possession of more than 40,000 pages of highly sensitive, proprietary, private and confidential documents in connection with a court case involving Fred Trump’s will.

Documents, including financial records, accounts, tax returns, bank statements, and legal documents relating to Donald Trump, Fred Trump, and their businesses, the Trump lawsuit said.

In 2001, about two years after Fred Trump’s death, Mary Trump and other family members entered into a settlement agreement with confidentiality and nondisclosure clauses that prohibited them from sharing information about the estate of Fred Trump in, among other newspaper articles, The Trump Trial. noted. The deal also covered the estate of Fred’s wife, Mary Anne Trump, who died in 2000.

Trump, who has criticized The Times several times during his presidency as the failed New York Times, noted in the lawsuit that the 2018 article was viewed more online than any previous Times article and that the course of New York Times Companys shares jumped 7.4% the week it was published. .

The Times article said Donald Trump and his father avoided gift and inheritance taxes through methods such as setting up a shell company and undervaluing assets with tax authorities. The Times says his report was based on more than 100,000 pages of financial documents, including confidential tax returns from the father and his businesses.

Mary Trumps ‘book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the Worlds Most Dangerous Man debuted amid Donald Trumps’ re-election campaign last year. Donald Trump’s brother Robert tried unsuccessfully to have the books blocked by a court, citing the 2001 settlement agreement.

Speaking in favor of Mary Trump, a judge said the confidentiality clauses, seen in the context of Trump’s current family situation in 2020, would offend public order as a pre-restriction on protected speech.

In the book, Mary Trump recounted providing the family financial records underlying the Times report. The book sold over 1.3 million copies in its first week and topped the Times bestseller list.

In an interview related to the book’s release, Mary Trump told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that she didn’t think the nondisclosure agreement somehow mattered, because what I have to say is too important.

__

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-courts-lawsuits-business-newspapers-da4689bcce1e58c15fc909377fa3a450 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos