Prime Minister Modi’s departure statement ahead of his visit to the United States in 2021: full text | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the United States on Wednesday for a three-day tour, which will allow him to interact with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, before meeting other foreign leaders during the first Quad summit in person. In a statement ahead of his departure for the United States, the prime minister said his forthcoming meetings will provide India with an opportunity to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership with the United States, consolidate relations with strategic partners of India – Japan and Australia – and to advance bilateral collaborations on important global issues. Read also | Prime Minister Modi to leave for US soon, says visit is opportunity to strengthen strategic ties At the invitation of @POTUS @JoeBiden, I am visiting the United States to continue our dialogue and exchange views on areas of mutual interest, Prime Minister Modi tweeted before leaving for the United States on Wednesday. I also look forward to meeting @VP @KamalaHarris to discuss global issues and explore ideas for cooperation between India and the United States. Will also be participating in the Quad with President @JoeBiden, PM @ScottMorrisonMP and PM @sugawitter, he added. We will take stock of the outcome of the Summit in March. I will also address the UNGA with a focus on global challenges. Read the full text of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s departure statement ahead of his visit to the United States: “I will be visiting the United States from September 22 to 25, 2021 at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the United States of America During my visit, I will review the comprehensive comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United States with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern. I also look forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore possibilities for cooperation between our two nations, especially in the field of science and technology. I will be attending the first Quad Leaders Summit in person with President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan. The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the results of our Virtual Summit in March of this year and to identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region. I will also meet with Prime Minister Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Suga of Japan to take stock of the strong bilateral relations with their respective countries and continue our useful exchanges on regional and global issues. I will end my visit with a speech to the United Nations General Assembly focusing on pressing global challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to fight terrorism, climate change and other important issues. My visit to the United States would provide an opportunity to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership with the United States, to consolidate relations with our strategic partners, Japan and Australia, and to advance our collaboration on important global issues. “

