With an Eye on Climate Change, Xi Jinping Makes New Commitment to UNGA | World news

In the face of climate change, China will no longer build coal-fired power plants abroad, President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday morning, reiterating his pledge that Beijing will seek to achieve a peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and ultimately achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

During his video address to the UNGA, Xi Jinping said that Beijing, instead of building coal-fired power plants abroad, will support developing countries in the transition to green and low-carbon energy as part of the the global effort to fight climate change.

The Chinese president did not give details on how China would implement this policy but, if implemented, it would restrict funding for coal-fired power plants in developing countries, which rely heavily on coal for meet their electricity needs.

China will strive to achieve peak CO2 emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. It takes hard work and we will do everything we can to achieve these goals. China will step up support to other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new overseas coal-fired power projects, Xi told UNGA. .

We must improve global environmental governance, respond actively to climate change and create a living community for man and nature. We must accelerate the transition to a green and low-carbon economy and achieve green recovery and development, said the Chinese president.

Xis’ announcement at the UNGA follows similar steps taken by South Korea and Japan earlier this year, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and US Climate Change Envoy John Kerry urged China to follow the lead of its Asian counterparts, Reuters reported.

Kerry, who was in China earlier this month for climate change talks, praised Xis’ announcement, calling it a great contribution and a good start to the efforts needed to be successful at the UN COP26 on 31 December. October to November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.

We’ve been in discussions with China for some time about this. And I’m absolutely delighted to hear that President Xi has made this important decision, Kerry said.

Belinda Schape of climate think tank E3G tweeted that China is still home to over 50% of the world’s coal fleet, so Beijing has yet to give credibility to its national climate targets and unveil a clear timetable for phase-out. progressive coal in his country.

China is the world’s largest producer of greenhouse gases, accounting for 28% of global emissions.

According to a report released in late 2020, China cannot build more coal-fired power plants after 2020 as planned if it is to deliver on its pledge to become carbon neutral by 2060, given climate change.

The Chinese government’s plans to build more coal-fired power plants are at odds with its carbon neutrality goals, Beijing’s Draworld Environment Research Center and Finland’s Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air said in the 2020 report.

The report pointed out that China has a redundant coal power capacity of around 130 GW out of a total coal production capacity of over 1,000 GW. However, electricity sector players have advocated for an expansion to 1,300 GW or even more by 2030, he said.

QUAD, AUKUS, AFGHANISTAN

Xi Jinping said in his remarks to UNGA that there is a need to reject the practice of forming small circles or zero-sum games, a veiled reference to the Quad Forum led by the United States of Australia, d India and Japan seen as a way to push back the Chinas. to augment.

The Quad will hold its first face-to-face meeting of member state leaders in Washington on Friday.

China last week warned of an intensification of the arms race in the region after the United States, Britain and Australia announced a new Indo-Pacific security alliance, dubbed Aukus, which will provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear powered submarines.

Recent developments in the world situation once again show that external military intervention and the so-called democratic transformation only bring harm, Xi Jinping told the UNGA in what was perhaps. be a reference to the situation in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of American troops.

The differences and problems between countries, which are difficult to avoid, must be addressed through dialogue and cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual respect, he said.

The success of one country does not necessarily mean the failure of another, and the world is large enough to accommodate the common development and progress of all countries. We must pursue dialogue and inclusion rather than confrontation and exclusion, said the Chinese president.