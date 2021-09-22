Analysis: New bombs show Trump’s coup threat was real and has not passed





In the difficult days following last year’s election and after the Capitol uprising, many observers were initially reluctant to use the word coup – aware of the explosive nature of such language. The surreal experience of watching an assault on constitutional safeguards once considered inviolable was also, at times, difficult to deal with. And skeptics of coup terminology have also suggested that Trump’s efforts were little more than insane and incompetent political theater.

Yet conspiratorial and at times clownish attempts to overturn the election – especially by Trump’s legal team – do not make an unprecedented effort to destroy American democratic traditions in a less deceptive manner.

The recently disclosed information builds on what was already known about what appears to be a broad multi-fronted effort to destroy a peaceful and just transfer of power. The ex-president, for example, launched a massive disinformation campaign that convinced millions of voters that the election had been stolen, aided by flexible conservative media pushing its lies.

Last month, it emerged that Trump tried to pressure the Justice Department to declare election fraud and let him and his congressional allies steal power. Trump, of course, sparked another aspect often seen in coups against legitimate power – a mob – by inciting supporters who invaded Capitol Hill.

His corrupt behavior has sparked a wave of new election laws passed in Republican-led states that could allow Trump or a like-minded constitutional arsonist to steal power in the future. And he supports many candidates for state posts like secretary of state, creating a potential pool of local officials who might be willing to interfere in a future election.

“The real problem of American democracy”

Perhaps the most worrying aspect of the torrent of revelations is that the danger to American democracy has not passed. It just accelerates.

In the letter to Raffensperger, Trump made the absurd request that the official initiate the process of decertifying the 2020 election. There is no such mechanism to do so. Biden’s victory has long been legally and constitutionally ratified. And many of Trump’s allegations seem to show that he is now completely convinced of his own lies and his own propaganda – a fact that surely raises questions about the state of mind of a former president who might consider a future candidacy. to the White House.

But Trump’s conduct is already infecting the integrity of the 2022 midterm election, as he has effectively exercised his strong position with his party to ensure that acceptance of his election qualifies for entry. at the GOP races. A Trump 2024 race would likely subject democratic values ​​to an even greater assault.

All lies also have a tangible effect. A CNN poll last week, for example, found that 78% of Republicans do not believe Biden won last November and therefore is not the legitimate president.

“The real problem is that we have one of the two inherited parties that is completely adhered to that and wants to hear nothing but a confirmation of this untruth that has been said and which I think is the right thing. most dangerous facing our democracy, “former strategist to former President George W. Bush, Matthew Dowd, told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Tuesday.

Woodward and Costa’s book which was released Tuesday after days of endless revelations includes a new story about Conservative lawyer John Eastman, who hatched a ploy to try to convince Pence to kick voters out of Seven. States where Republicans falsely claimed election irregularities and declare Trump the winner in the electoral certification process that was ultimately disrupted by the insurgency.

The plan anticipated Democrats’ “howls” – a surprising understatement since the process effectively mandated the stealing of an election. So the memo contained a back-up plan for Pence to say that no candidate had reached 270 electoral votes, so the election should go to the House of Representatives, report CNN’s Jamie Gangel and Jeremy Herb.

Such a measure would initiate a constitutional tie-breaker in which each state delegation would get one vote. Since the GOP controlled 26 state delegations, a majority could vote for Trump to win the election.

The plan was met with great skepticism by two of Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill, Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah, reports Costa and Woodward. But that hasn’t stopped the former president and his henchmen from continuing to claim that Pence simply chose not to use the power inherent in his office.

Of course, this authority does not exist.

Eastman told CNN the note was only a draft. But that hasn’t stopped Trump from using it to try to convince Pence to keep him in power or fuel false beliefs within the conservative movement that Trump is the rightful president. In any event, Pence wrote a letter on the morning of January 6 saying he did not have the power to intervene to change the election outcome, even though Trump said during his pre-insurgency rally that the vice president should have the “courage” to act.

The antithesis of democracy

The most astonishing aspect of these reports is that Trump and some people around him actually believed that an American election could simply be skipped if the president didn’t like the outcome – the very antithesis of democracy.

While the scheme that Trump preferred has not worked, it seems very alarming to sketch a roadmap where several states in a future race could prevent the certification of elections to deprive a candidate like Biden of the 270 electoral votes needed. to win the presidency. .

The New York Times report said the Trump campaign had already concluded that the far-fetched claims that the voting machines were obstructed – which were aggressively pushed by the ex-president’s lawyers – were not true. But the campaign apparently did not feel a civic or moral obligation to say so. Subsequent media appearances by Rudy Giuliani and another pro-Trump lawyer, Sidney Powell, have broadened conspiracy theories – and Trump militarized the claims to further his lies about voter fraud.

And in another “Peril” nugget, Costa revealed on CNN Tuesday that Trump rejected the idea that his legacy could be better served by coming to terms with his loss, during a conversation with his confidante Hope Hicks.

“I don’t care about my inheritance. My inheritance doesn’t matter. If I lose, it will be my inheritance. My people expect me to fight and if I don’t, I will lose them.” Trump said, according to the book.

This attitude – rooted in a lie and the imperfect character of a president – is what always seems to motivate Trump’s increasingly feverish allegations of stolen votes, and perhaps a new attempt to take back power. And that explains why the danger that threatens American democracy is far from over.

