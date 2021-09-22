Donald Trump – Document: They Knew It Was A Lie





Two weeks after the presidential election Trump lost to Joe Biden last year, Powell and Giuliani chaired a press conference.

concrete accusations

There they came up with several accusations of interference in the elections. They talked about the influence of Communist money in Venezuela, Cuba and possibly China. Many other actors were also involved in the plot to ensure that Trump was not re-elected President of the United States.

Powell also claimed that “Dominion Voting Systems,” the company behind many advanced voting systems in major states, and “Smartmatic,” which was used in Los Angeles, were created by the former Venezuelan dictator. Hugo Chavez.

Press Conference: Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell were pictured during the much talked about press conference.

Financier George Soros is said to be one of the leaders of Project Dominion, and Powell argued that this was evidence of an attempt to steal the election from Trump.

documents reveal

Now, from documents like the New York Times, I managed to figure out that Trump’s own campaign at the time had prepared a press release, in which they declared that the accusations of Powell and Giuliani were not true.

They also appear to have allowed lawyers to file their claims.

attacks: President Donald Trump launches a direct attack on George W. Bush after this speech.

It is not known how many read the press release and whether Trump himself saw it.

Giuliani himself told the court he had not seen the document until the press conference, The New York Times wrote.

Lawsuits

The document emerged in a libel lawsuit brought by Dominions President Eric Comer.

Precautions: – Trump is a clone

The press release shows that the Trump campaign, at least internally, said there was no evidence of conspiracy over Dominion. However, the Trump campaign has continued to allow his messengers to broadcast conspiracy theories, without showing their own investigation that those theories are false, write lawyers for Comer, according to the New York Times.

Trump has long refused to admit defeat in the election. This only happened in June, but he then repeated the allegations of voter fraud.

Powell and Giuliani also maintained their allegations of electoral fraud.

