Boris Johnson’s immigration stamina will be tested by labor shortages

I’ve always loved interviewing Stuart Rose. He was good company and if you were quiet long enough after asking a question he would give you a quote that made his press officers wince.

Unfortunately for the former M&S chief, his honesty caused his downfall in Westminster when, as a Remain supporter during the referendum campaign, he was asked what effect ending free movement would have on wages.

They would go up, he said.

With it, he was quickly gagged, bound, and wrapped by angry Europhiles never to be seen again.

Its response looms large as business groups line up to warn that the post-Brexit cap on low-skilled European workers is causing severe labor shortages. There is no one to pick the fruit, wrap the meat, serve the tables, wash the clothes or, of course, drive a heavy truck.

The CBI is concerned that Britain’s economic recovery is at stake.

But, despite business screams and confused buyers staring from empty shelves, Boris Johnson is not to turn around.

There might be some wiggle room to allow turkey producers to bring in labor under the Seasonal Agricultural Worker program, but for now it’s a firm no to broader exemptions. and temporary visas.

The PM noted that the pressure to find staff meant there would finally be pressure on companies to raise wages. Priti Patel, reappointed, was ordered to continue the work.

The Prime Minister’s allies insist Brexit is not the only culprit. There is also the slight problem of a devastating pandemic that has plunged the economy into a deep freeze. They are not alone.

Truck drivers point out that there have been shortage predictions for more than a decade. Alan Manning, the former chairman of the Migration Advisory Committee, said employers who present their cases in the national interest often ask for something of their own.

Elsewhere, Professor Jonathan Portes, hardly a fan of Boris, has called Britain’s new immigration regime one of the most liberal in the world.

But for an operation # 10 with the habit of U-turns, the red line on immigration is a fascinating position.

It is also the one causing Labor headaches, as the Prime Minister is doing all he can to raise voters’ wages. Sir Keir Starmer has seen Boris Johnson adopt a Cornbynite zealousness when it comes to spending.

The challenge for Downing Street will be to stay the course during a painful labor market reset.

Take the cost of living. According to official figures, inflation is at 3.2 percent the highest since 1997. Investec believes it could reach 4 percent in the new year with the resurgence of global demand and wholesale prices of gasoline. gas that makes you salivate.

As a simple contender for the throne, Boris Johnson has attacked companies before for keeping immigration like a drug for 25 years. But it kept the prices low. We are already talking about exceptional premiums for carriers.

One president thinks that few are aware of the scale of the inflation challenge. Britain has benefited from imported deflation for years, he said. Chinese products were made using cheap Chinese labor, then businesses benefited from the influx of Poles, Bulgarians and Romanians.

It’s not a bad thing if the British get these jobs, he says, but it won’t be without cost.

Boris Johnson’s management could determine the shape of the workforce for years to come.





