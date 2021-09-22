Trump sues his niece and the New York Times for tax filing | Colorado Springs News





Former President Donald Trump sued his niece, The New York Times, and three of his reporters for reporting based on private tax records, alleging he had engaged in tax schemes and fraud. ” doubtful “.

Trump’s complaint accuses his niece Mary Trump and reporters Susanne Craig, David Barstow, and Russell Buettner of being part of the “insidious plot” to obtain and “exploit” his tax information and calls for damages of at least $ 100 million of dollars.

The lawsuit, filed in a New York state court, specifically targets an October 2018 article by Barstow, Craig and Buettner titled “Trump Engaged in Suspicious Tax Regimes While Reaping the Bounty of his father, ”one of many stories in an article about Trump’s taxes during his presidential term.

Trump “participated in questionable tax schemes throughout the 1990s, including cases of outright fraud,” as confidential files show, the 2018 article alleges, among other claims.

According to the complaint, Craig initially approached Mary Trump in 2017 to request access to documents on the finances of the Trump family that had been exchanged as part of the discovery process during a dispute over the estate of Fred Trump Sr. ., Donald Trump’s father.

Craig then encouraged Mary Trump to “smuggle” the files, which she initially insisted not to have access to, outside of her former attorney’s office, according to the complaint.

The complaint also pointed to an interview with Mary Trump in which she discussed being the newspaper’s source for the tax story and Craig’s role.

“I’m actually very proud of this. But I have to be honest with you, I didn’t even remember that I had had [the records]Mary Trump told reporter Molly Jong-Fast in a podcast episode in February. “It’s all down to the brilliant Susanne Craig for, one, reminding me I had them and, two, trying to convince if efficiently and tenaciously, I mean, it took her months before I did it, so it’s all up to her.

The complaint alleges that the defendants “engaged in an insidious conspiracy to obtain confidential and highly sensitive documents which they exploited for their own benefit and used as a means of falsely legitimizing their publicized works”.

“The actions of the defendants were motivated by a personal vendetta and their desire to gain fame, notoriety, praise and financial windfall and were more aimed at advancing their political agenda,” he also said.

The lawsuit in particular accuses Mary Trump of violating a contractual family settlement agreement with the actions and publication of her book Too Much and Never Enough, as well as of failing to deal in good faith with respect to the agreement of settlement and unjust enrichment.

The New York Times reported later in September 2020, a few weeks before the election, that Donald Trump had only paid $ 750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and his first year in office. The former president, who has fought the publication of his tax returns for years, called the report “fake news”.

Mary Trump responded to the lawsuit, calling her uncle’s decision “desperation.”

“I think he’s a fucking loser, and he’s going to throw everything against the wall he can,” she said, according to the Daily Beast. “It’s desperation. The walls are closing, and he throws everything against the wall that will stick. As is always the case with Donald, he will try to change the subject.”

The New York Times reporters are charged with interfering with a settlement agreement between the Trumps, aiding and abetting interference with the contract, and unjust enrichment. The newspaper itself is accused of negligent surveillance.

The Washington Examiner has contacted the New York Times for comment.

