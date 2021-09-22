Xi Jinping goes global as Joe Biden pushes old alliances at UN General Assembly

Recent developments in the world situation once again show that foreign military intervention and the so-called democratic transformation only bring harm, he said, referring to the US withdrawal from it. Afghanistan. We need to […] reject the practice of forming small circles or zero-sum games. The success of one country does not necessarily mean the failure of another, and the world is large enough to accommodate the common development and progress of all countries. Expression through development is one of Xis’ favorites. It is a practical shortcut for sacrificing personal freedoms for greater collective and individual economic advancement. In Xis China, the Uyghurs in Xinjiang have human rights because they have jobs, not because they can practice their religion freely or criticize the government. We must safeguard and improve the livelihoods of peoples and protect and promote human rights through development, and ensure that development is for the people and by the people, and that its fruits are shared among people. , did he declare.

Xis distillation clashes with the West but finds friends in the developing world, where jobs and security are life and death concerns. These countries have been largely snubbed by the Bidens blocs. They only have a multilateral voice at the UN. And they have the most to gain from China becoming the world’s largest economy by 2030. More than 40 countries at the UN supported China’s policies in Xinjiang in 2019; 53 backed its crackdown on Hong Kong in 2020. Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a video screen at the UN on Wednesday. Credit:PA It is these swing states that will give China its multilateral weight, even if they are sidelined in the West, as competition between the United States and China intensifies over the next decade. This competition no longer only concerns economic and security issues, but also climate policy.

UN speeches have presented the commitments of each superpower as a victory for the global public good, but both aim for green finance for developing countries. They don’t just do it for altruistic purposes. Loading China has announced that it will phase out the construction of coal-fired power plants abroad, replacing them with low-carbon power. Biden said the United States will mobilize $ 140 billion to support climate action in developing countries. It is the best kind of competition between the superpowers, bringing investments where they are needed. If they match their actions with their rhetoric, the optimistic view is that it could ease tensions elsewhere. The United States stands ready to work with any nation that engages and seeks to resolve common challenges peacefully, even as we have intense disagreements in other areas, as all bear the consequences of our failure if we do not come together. not, Biden said.