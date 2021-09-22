Opportunity to strengthen strategic partnership with the United States, strengthen ties with Japan and Australia





Prime Minister Modi said he aims to strengthen the partnership with the United States through the visit. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaving for his three-day visit to the United States this morning, called the visit “an opportunity to strengthen our strategic partnership with the United States and to strengthen ties with Japan and Australia “. The Prime Minister will attend the first in-person Quad Leaders Summit, address the United Nations General Assembly and also meet Joe Biden for the first time since being elected President of the United States. “My visit to the United States would provide an opportunity to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership with the United States, to solidify relations with our strategic partners – Japan and Australia – and to advance our collaboration on important global issues. “said Prime Minister Modi in his departure statement. . At the invitation of @POTUS@Joe Biden, I am visiting the United States to continue our dialogue and exchange views on areas of mutual interest. Also eager to meet again @VP@KamalaHarris to discuss global issues and explore ideas of cooperation between ????????????????. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021 The prime minister said his address to the United Nations General Assembly would focus on “pressing global challenges” including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to fight terrorism and climate change. He said during his meeting with President Biden that he would review the comprehensive India-US global strategic partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern. During the first Quad Summit in person, Prime Minister Modi said his meeting with President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan would provide an opportunity to take stock of the results of a virtual summit in March and “to identify priorities for future engagements on the basis of our common vision for the Indo-Pacific region”. He added: “I will also meet Prime Minister Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Suga of Japan to take stock of the strong bilateral relations with their respective countries and continue our useful exchanges on regional and global issues.” Referring to his first meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris, Prime Minister Modi said he “looked forward to” the talks to explore opportunities for cooperation, especially in science and technology. Prime Minister Modi and Vice President Harris had already spoken by phone in June. Prime Minister Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Foreign Minister Harsh Shringla said yesterday that Prime Minister Modi and President Biden will discuss the current regional security situation following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan during their bilateral meeting on September 24 (Friday). The two leaders would discuss the need to “stem radicalism, extremism, cross-border terrorism and the dismantling of the global terrorist network,” Shringla said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-before-leaving-for-us-occasion-to-strengthen-strategic-partnership-with-us-consolidate-ties-with-japan-australia-2549261 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos