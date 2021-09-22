UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says dealing with Biden is a ‘breath of fresh air’ from Trump





Boris Johnson and Joe Biden at the G7 summit Getty British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signaled that it is much easier to work with Biden on climate change than with Trump.

“Dealing with the new US president, yes, it’s a breath of fresh air,” Johnson said on NBC’s “Today”.

“Climate change, he’s great about it,” Johnson said of Biden.

See more stories on the Insider business page. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that working with President Joe Biden on the issue of climate change was a “breath of fresh air” compared to working with the Trump administration. “What I’ll say about Joe Biden and the relationship with the new US president, yes, it’s a breath of fresh air in the sense of some things that we can really really work together on. And, you knew that. I was going to bring it up – climate change, he’s great on it, ”Johnson told Savannah Guthrie in an interview on NBC’s“ Today ”that aired Tuesday. “And he wants to reduce CO2 emissions. He wants to reach net zero by 2050, and he shares with me a basic idea that you can do that without penalizing the economy,” Johnson said. Asked about his friendly relations with Trump, the British Prime Minister told Guthrie that the British and American leaders are “destined to get along”. Biden’s approach to climate change marked a radical departure from his predecessor, including overturning President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement – a historic pact between nearly of 200 countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Trump has repeatedly suggested that climate change is a hoax, mocking the dreadful warnings of the world’s top scientists regarding rapid global warming. Tackling climate change was a major theme of Biden’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. “As a global community, we face urgent and imminent crises in which there are enormous opportunities if – if – we can muster the will and resolve to seize those opportunities,” Biden said. “Are we facing the threat of a harsh climate – the harsh climate we all feel is already ravaging every part of our world with extreme weather conditions? longer heat waves and rising seas? “ The story continues Biden said the “borderless climate crisis” has caused “widespread death and devastation” around the world so far this year. “The extreme weather events that we have seen in all parts of the world – and you all know it and feel it – represent what the Secretary-General has rightly called ‘code red for humanity’,” Biden added. “And scientists and experts tell us that we are rapidly approaching a ‘point of no return’, literally.” Biden called on other countries to “put their highest possible ambitions on the table” at the upcoming UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in terms of what can be done to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. greenhouse effect. Read the original article on Business intern

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/british-pm-boris-johnson-says-212713815.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos