POR vs AUT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Play XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update – Dream11 ECC T10





POR vs AUT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of Dream11 ECC T10 between Portugal and Austria. They will face each other for the second time this season of the Dream11 ECC T10.

POR vs AUT Dream11 ECC T10 Match 13 Details:

The 13th game of the Dream11 ECC T10 will see Portugal face Austria on September 22 at the Cartama Oval.

This game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on the FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

POR vs AUT Dream11 ECC T10 Match 13 Preview:

This match will be played between the two teams of Group B of this season of Dream11 ECC T10.

Portugal will face Austria for the second time in this season’s thirteenth game of the Dream11 ECC T10.

Portugal are currently placed at the bottom of this season’s Dream11 ECC T10 points table while Austria are currently placed in second place in the points table.

Portugal have played four games this season of the Dream11 ECC T10 where they have not been able to win a single game while Austria have also played four games this season where they have won three games.

The last time they played against this season, Austria beat Portugal by 8 wickets.

POR vs AUT Dream11 ECC T10 Match 13 weather report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 24 ° C on match day with 66% humidity and a wind speed of 14 km / h. There is a 51% chance of precipitation during the match.

POR vs AUT Dream11 ECC T10 Match 13 Launch Report:

The surface of the Cartama oval is a hitter-friendly wicket and should help hitters immensely in both innings. There is very little help offered for the pointers at the start, and the spinners will have to play in the right areas to get help.

Average score of the 1st round:

The average score of the first rounds at this wicket is 117.

Assessment of the prosecuting teams:

The batting team don’t have good records here. They have a payout percentage of 20 on this track.

POR vs AUT Dream11 ECC T10 Match 13 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

POR vs AUT Dream11 ECC T10 Match 13 Probable XIs:

Portugal: Sharn Gomes, Paulo Buccimazza, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad, Imran Khan, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Francoise Stoman (week), Miguel Stoman

Bench: Azher Andani, Mian Shahid

Austria: Iqbal Hossain, Zeeshan Goraya, Razmal Shigiwal, Abrar Bilal (wk), Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Noor Khan, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal

Bench: Meher Cheema, Usman Tariq

Top Picks for Dream11 Predictions and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Amir Zaib is a right-handed drummer from Portugal who beats a down for them. He scored 9 points in the last game against Austria.

Imran Khan-II is a right-handed drummer and right-arm middle athlete from Portugal. He slammed 12 points in the last game against Austria.

Razmal Shigiwal is an Austrian right-handed drummer who leads the team. He smashed 20 points in the last game against Portugal.

Iqbal Hossain is an Austrian right-handed batsman who opens the innings for them. He scored 39 points in the last game against Portugal.

POR vs AUT Dream11 ECC T10 Match 13 Choice of captain and vice-captain:

Captain Amir Zaib, Razmal Shigiwal

Vice-Captain Imran Khan-II, Iqbal Hossain

Suggestion to play XI No.1 for POR vs AUT Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper Françoise Stoman

Drummers Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Amir Zaib (C), Sharn Gomes

Polyvalent Imran Khan-II (VC), Abdullah Akbarjan, Najam Shahzad

Bowlers Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Junaid Khan-II

POR vs AUT Dream11 prediction suggested to play XI # 2 for the POR vs AUT Dream11 team:

Goalkeeper Abrar Bilal

Drummers Iqbal Hossain (VC), Razmal Shigiwal (C), Azher Andani, Amir Zaib

Polyvalent Imran Khan-II, Abdullah Akbarjan, Najam Shahzad

Bowlers Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Junaid Khan-II

POR vs AUT Dream11 Prediction POR vs AUT Dream11 ECC T10 Match 13 Expert Tips:

Amir Zaib will be one of the best captain choices for the mini-big leagues. Azher Andani and Abrar Bilal are the pics here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-4-3-3.

POR vs AUT Dream11 ECC T10 Match 13 Likely Winners:

Austria should win this match.

