Menpora: President Jokowi opens PON Papua on October 2, 2021





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo is expected to open National Sports Week or PON Papua October 2, 2021. This was transmitted by the Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali. “On October 2, it is planned, God willing, Mr. President who will open PON”, said Amali Time, Tuesday September 21, 2021. Menpora said Papua is now also ready to host PON. For that, he said, there is no need to worry excessively in the community. “Because first of all, Papua is ready to hold on and this PON for the Papuan people is a pride and self-respect for them so that they are determined to succeed, even if there are differences of political opinions. between them internally, ”he said. However, Amali says that all Papuans have the same desire that the implementation of the PON can go smoothly and successfully. According to him, in terms of physical preparation, both the place and the hostel, there are no problems. The same goes for transport, which he considers ready. “At the moment, we are coordinating if there are things that have yet to be communicated or if there are things that are missing, they will be corrected and filled,” Amali said. “I hope that there will be no significant obstacles and that all the contingents will declare themselves ready and after that November will be followed by Peparnas, sports for the disabled.” MON Papua will be held from October 2-15, 2021. The nationwide multi-sport event for four years will feature 37 sports. The match venue will be played in four groups namely Jayapura City, Jayapura Regency, Mimika Regency and Merauke. IRSYAN HASYIM

