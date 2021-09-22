China vows to stop building new coal-fired power plants abroad

Xi Jinping delivers speech in video recording at annual summit

China will not build new overseas coal-fired heating projects, a move that could be crucial in tackling global emissions.

President Xi Jinping made the announcement in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

China has funded coal projects in countries like Indonesia and Vietnam as part of a large infrastructure project known as the Belt and Road Initiative.

But he has been under pressure to end the funding, as the world tries to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

“China will step up support to other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad,” Xi said in a statement. video recording at the annual summit.

No further details were provided, but the move could limit the expansion of coal-fired power plants in many developing countries under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The BIS has seen China fund trains, roads, ports, and coal-fired power plants in many countries, many of which are developing countries. For the first time in several years, however, it did not finance any coal projects in the first half of 2021.

China is also the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases and relies heavily on coal for its domestic energy needs.

Xi mentioned promises made last year that China will peak in emissions by 2030 and then go carbon neutral by 2060.

US climate envoy John Kerry welcomed the announcement, saying in a statement he was “absolutely delighted to hear that President Xi has taken this important decision.”

The chairman of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26, due to be held in Scotland next month, also applauded the news.

“It is clear that the writing is on the wall for coal power. I welcome President Xi’s commitment to stop building new coal projects abroad – a key topic of my discussions during my visit to China “, Alok Sharma said on twitter.

Analysis box by Robin Brant, correspondent in Shanghai

This is the announcement that is increasingly expected from China.

For nearly a decade now, coal-fired power plants have been a key component of Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative for foreign investment.

However, the reality is that the number of such projects has dropped significantly.

Crucial details will need to be clarified; when will it take effect? Will this cover new plants approved but not yet built? Will China also stop funding new coal-fired power plants abroad?

It is progress, but it is the fruit at hand in terms of China’s dependence on coal.

Half of the coal burned in the world is burned in China. He is still adding many new coal-fired power plants to his home, with a lifespan of 40 to 50 years.

The bigger question remains: when will this country begin to reduce the total number within its borders and significantly reduce its dependence on the most polluting form of electricity generation?

Xi’s speech came after US President Joe Biden gave his first speech at the United Nations in which he urged countries to work together like never before to tackle global issues such as climate change and the pandemic.

Mr Biden also said democracy would not be defeated by authoritarianism, but refrained from mentioning China by name.

“The future will belong to those who give their people the opportunity to breathe freely, not those who seek to suffocate their people with an iron fist,” Biden said.

“We must all call out and condemn the targeting and oppression of racial, ethnic and religious minorities, whether it happens in Xinjiang or northern Ethiopia, or anywhere in the world,” he said. he added, referring to the region of western China where China is accused. to resort to forced labor.

Relations between the United States and China are at an all-time low on issues such as trade, human rights and the origins of Covid-19.

In his speech, Xi said China has peaceful intentions in international relations.

But he also appeared to address tensions and forming alliances in the region such as the “Quad” grouping, made up of Australia, the United States, India and Japan, saying there was a need to “reject the practice of forming small circles or zero-sum games”.