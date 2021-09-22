PM Modi’s first trip to the United States on Air India One An overview of the details of the special security system of the aircraft





Image Source: PMO PM Modi leaves for the United States on an Air India One plane. PM Modi’s visit to the United States: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on Wednesday for a visit to the United States. During his trip from September 22 to 25, Prime Minister Modi will meet with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to hold meetings with several other heads of state, in addition to interacting with CEOs of major US tech companies. Prime Minister Modi will address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 25 before returning to New Delhi. This is PM Modi’s first overseas trip outside of Asia after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, this is her first trip to the United States on the recently acquired “Air India One”. The Prime Minister traveled to Dhaka, Bangladesh in March this year aboard a newly inducted Boeing 777 VVIP. The government had ordered some of these special jets. READ ALSO: Opportunity to Strengthen Strategic Partnership, Says Prime Minister Modi as He Begins Visit to United States The modernized, state-of-the-art Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, which will be used by the president, vice-president and prime minister, arrived in Delhi in October last year. While President Ram Nath Kovid took the inaugural flight to Chennai in November 2020, Prime Minister Modi had not yet used it for a “long distance” trip. The plane will fly nonstop to the United States over Pakistan, but avoiding Afghanistan, according to reports. Image source: TWITTER / @ RASHTRAPATIBHVN President Ram Nath Kovind boarding the Air India One-B777 aircraft for the inaugural flight to Chennai in November 2020. Security system The Air India One is equipped with Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS) capable of thwarting any missile attack. The aircraft has a security system similar to the Air Force One aircraft used by the US president. Image source: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Air India One has several conference rooms. Who flies Air India One The Air India One aircraft is operated by specially trained Indian Air Force pilots. Flight range The Air India One jet can fly from India to the United States without having to stop to refuel. Image source: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Interior view of Air India One. Other facilities The plane carrying PM Modi to Washington has a huge office space with separate conference booths. It also has a special medical area for emergencies. The jet has several rooms equipped with all the latest amenities. Latest news from India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/pm-modi-s-first-us-trip-on-air-india-one-a-look-inside-the-special-plane-security-system-details-735697 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos