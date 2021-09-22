Donald Trump sues The New York Times and his niece Mary Trump for covering his tax history; report





Mary Trump said she believed her uncle, former President Donald Trump, was a “born autocrat.” St Martin’s Press / Getty Images

Donald Trump is suing his niece and the New York Times for tax coverage, the Daily Beast reported.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, said her niece and the Times had an “insidious plot” to get her records.

Trump is claiming “no less than a hundred million dollars” in damages.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former President Donald Trump has sued his niece Mary Trump, the New York Times and three of his reporters for covering his tax files, the Daily Beast reported.

Trump filed a lawsuit in Dutchess County, New York on Tuesday, claiming his niece and the Times had hatched an “insidious plot” on how to get his records to account for his background fiscal.

The Times reporters named in the lawsuit are David Barstow, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner, who won a 2019 Pulitzer Prize for their 18-month investigation into Trump’s finances.

The damages sought from the Times and Mary Trump will be determined at trial, but “would not be less than a hundred million dollars,” the Daily Beast reported.

Trump has refused to release his tax returns and has waged several legal battles to block their publication. In a court filing last month, his attorneys called on a federal judge to block Congress from obtaining his tax returns.

The Daily Beast reported that the lawsuit said The Times convinced Mary Trump to “get the files out of her attorney’s office and turn them over to the Times.”

The Trump organization is also at the center of a tax evasion investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Trump was personally named in a July 1 indictment that said Trump wrote checks for family members of Allen Weisselberg, the organization’s chief financial officer. Weisselberg also faces charges of tax crimes.

Mary Trump, who sharply criticized her uncle, recently told Insider’s Joshua Zitser that Trump was a “fascist.” In August, she published a book about her uncle titled “The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal”.

The story continues

A New York Times spokesperson told Insider: “The Times’ coverage of Donald Trump’s taxes has helped educate citizens through meticulous reporting on a matter of major public interest. This lawsuit is an attempt to silence independent news agencies and we plan to vigorously defend against it.

The Trump Organization did not respond to Insider’s request for comment at the time of publication.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-suing-york-times-041451315.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos