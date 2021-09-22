China vows to stop funding overseas coal projects





Chinese President Xi Jinping announced at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly that his country would no longer finance new coal-fired power projects abroad. Although few details were provided on how the policy would be rolled out, the goal was clear and will significantly limit China’s funding for overseas coal projects. Did you read?

China turns to coal as demand for electricity skyrockets China will step up support to other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new overseas coal-fired power projects, Xi said in his pre-recorded speech. at the annual United Nations meeting. I welcome @POTUS Joe Bidens’ announcement to increase international public climate finance to $ 11.4 billion per year. I also welcome President Xis’s announcement that China will end funding for overseas coal-fired power plants and reorient its support towards green and low-carbon energy. – Antnio Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 22, 2021 China’s announcement follows similar pledges from South Korea and Japan earlier this year and came hours after Biden announced a plan to double aid to the poorest 11 countries, $ 4 billion by 2024. The funding will help these countries switch to cleaner energy and cope with the effects. of global warming. UN Chief Antnio Guterres: This increased US contribution will bring developed countries closer to their collective commitment to mobilize $ 100 billion a year for climate finance. Accelerating the global phase-out of coal is the most important step in keeping the Paris Agreement’s 1.5-degree target within reach, Guterres said. It is clear that the writing is on the wall for coal power I welcome President Xis’ commitment to stop building new coal projects abroad – a key topic of my discussions during my visit to China TO # COP26, we must put coal back in history

#UNGA https://t.co/eW4vKHcxUJ – Alok Sharma (@AlokSharma_RDG) September 21, 2021 China, a supporter of coal development in several emerging economies, has come under diplomatic pressure to sever ties to coal, as the world pledges efforts to meet the Paris climate goals. During the General Assembly, Xi also reiterated last year’s promises that China will reach peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. China is the world’s largest emitter and relies heavily on domestic use of coal. Half of the coal burned in the world is burned in China, and in August this year, the country announced that coal-fired power plants would have to be reopened to meet increased demand. The real test, then, is whether China can reduce its domestic emissions and address the country’s dependence on coal for basic electricity. This topic is in the spotlight as COP26 approaches, as countries demand detailed plans and evidence of China’s commitment. COP26 President Alok Sharma said in a interview with Trevor Phillips from Sky News: “What President Xi Jinping said is that they will strictly restrict the use of coal during this next five-year period, from 2026 they will gradually reduce the use of coal. “But we want to see the details of that. That is why we are pressing them. “I told them that we wanted to see the detailed policy on this and they – along with all the other major economies of the G20 – committed before COP26 to present ambitious plans to reduce emissions,” he added. . Read that of President Xi Jinping full speech or watch below:

