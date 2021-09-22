President Jokowi appreciates the management of the Covid-19 and the economic recovery of Banten province

NATIONAL INFO-President Joko Widodo appreciated the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic recovery of Banten Province in his briefing at the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) across Banten Province at Banten Governor’s Hall , KP3B Curug, Serang City, Tuesday September 21. The president hopes the achievements will continue to make Banten province cautious and alert in handling the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

In his briefing, President Joko Widodo said the current situation is not easy for all countries, both in terms of health and the economy. The President again recalled the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had reached its peak and returned to its current state.

Although the number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia continues to decline, President Jokowi urges all parties to remain cautious. Watch out for the increase in Covid-19 cases. Vaccination is the key to reducing the risk of death from Covid-19. “Banten is also very good. But if I say good things later, don’t let your guard down. This is data which shows that cases in Banten province are down 97% from the peak of existing cases, ”he said.

“We are dealing with an invisible enemy where he is. Don’t let these good numbers make us lose our vigilance. Press and hold and hold the case as low as possible for a long period of time. So that the goods disappear from the province of Banten, ”said the president.

According to the president, what needs to be reinforced is the vaccination against Covid-19 and the preparation of ammunition for handling Covid-19 such as drugs, ventilators, treatment rooms, health workers, oxygen, etc. In the current situation, the important strategy is detection by testing and tracing. Residents who confirmed positive were taken to a centralized isolation area.

Regarding the economy, President Jokowi appreciated the economic growth in the second quarter (Q2) 2021 in the province of Banten which reached 8.95%. “Very high jump after -0.44% in the previous quarter. The first quarter is lower than National, but in the second quarter it is above National, which is 8.95% while National is 7.07%, ”he said. If Covid-19 can be controlled, it will be easy for the economy to recover.

Earlier, during a working visit to Banten Province, President Joko Widodo inaugurated the hot steel plant No. 2 PT Krakatau Steel (Persero). Construction of the plant, which was completed on May 21, required an investment of Rs 75 trillion. Spanning an area of ​​25 ha, the plant’s production capacity reaches 1.5 million tons per year to fill the market share of the automotive industry in Indonesia. Capable of saving imports up to 29 trillion rupees per year.

In addition, the President reviewed the implementation of vaccinations at SMAN 4 Serang City and held a dialogue on the implementation of vaccinations and face-to-face virtual learning (PTM) with the directors of SMAN 1 Ciomas Serang Regency and SMKN 1 Cilegon. In the dialogue, the President appreciated the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination for students and the establishment of face-to-face learning in the Province of Banten.

Then, the president reviewed the implementation of the vaccination against the Covid-19 at the health center of Singandaru, village of Lontar Baru, town of Serang, to then organize a briefing in Forkopimda throughout the province of Banten in Banten Governor’s Hall, KP3B Curug, Town of Serang.

On this occasion, the Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Puan Maharani, also appreciated the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and the implementation of face-to-face learning in Banten province. “In Banten province, thank goodness it went pretty well. Earlier, I came with the president to see the implementation of vaccinations in Puskesmas and in schools, “he said.

“Alhamdulillah, children at school started having face to face meetings, 50% of those present were vaccinated once and ran twice, although face to face meetings only lasted four hours, ”Puan said. .

Previously, Governor of Banten Wahidin Halim (WH) reported on a number of achievements in the development and management of the Covid-19 pandemic in his region. The absorption of the budget of Banten Province reached 48% and the regional revenue of the APBD of Banten Province reached 65%. The realization of investments in the province of Banten is in second position at the national level and the achievement of rice productivity increase in third position at the national level.

“Covid-19 has seen a huge drop. The current positive rate is 6.3 percent. Hospital BOR 4.2 percent. The cure rate of 96% of those who died was less than 2%, ”he said.

The governor of WH said Banten Province was still in the process of implementing the Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) implementation. “For the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination, it has currently reached 3.7 million people for the first dose. This could not be separated from the support of Mr. Kapolda, Mr. Pangdan, Mr. Danrem and Mr. Kajati. We are sure that when 8 million more vaccines arrive, we can finish it, ”he said. (Av)