Politics
President Jokowi appreciates the management of the Covid-19 and the economic recovery of Banten province
NATIONAL INFO-President Joko Widodo appreciated the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic recovery of Banten Province in his briefing at the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) across Banten Province at Banten Governor’s Hall , KP3B Curug, Serang City, Tuesday September 21. The president hopes the achievements will continue to make Banten province cautious and alert in handling the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery.
In his briefing, President Joko Widodo said the current situation is not easy for all countries, both in terms of health and the economy. The President again recalled the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had reached its peak and returned to its current state.
Although the number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia continues to decline, President Jokowi urges all parties to remain cautious. Watch out for the increase in Covid-19 cases. Vaccination is the key to reducing the risk of death from Covid-19. “Banten is also very good. But if I say good things later, don’t let your guard down. This is data which shows that cases in Banten province are down 97% from the peak of existing cases, ”he said.
“We are dealing with an invisible enemy where he is. Don’t let these good numbers make us lose our vigilance. Press and hold and hold the case as low as possible for a long period of time. So that the goods disappear from the province of Banten, ”said the president.
According to the president, what needs to be reinforced is the vaccination against Covid-19 and the preparation of ammunition for handling Covid-19 such as drugs, ventilators, treatment rooms, health workers, oxygen, etc. In the current situation, the important strategy is detection by testing and tracing. Residents who confirmed positive were taken to a centralized isolation area.
Regarding the economy, President Jokowi appreciated the economic growth in the second quarter (Q2) 2021 in the province of Banten which reached 8.95%. “Very high jump after -0.44% in the previous quarter. The first quarter is lower than National, but in the second quarter it is above National, which is 8.95% while National is 7.07%, ”he said. If Covid-19 can be controlled, it will be easy for the economy to recover.
Earlier, during a working visit to Banten Province, President Joko Widodo inaugurated the hot steel plant No. 2 PT Krakatau Steel (Persero). Construction of the plant, which was completed on May 21, required an investment of Rs 75 trillion. Spanning an area of 25 ha, the plant’s production capacity reaches 1.5 million tons per year to fill the market share of the automotive industry in Indonesia. Capable of saving imports up to 29 trillion rupees per year.
In addition, the President reviewed the implementation of vaccinations at SMAN 4 Serang City and held a dialogue on the implementation of vaccinations and face-to-face virtual learning (PTM) with the directors of SMAN 1 Ciomas Serang Regency and SMKN 1 Cilegon. In the dialogue, the President appreciated the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination for students and the establishment of face-to-face learning in the Province of Banten.
Then, the president reviewed the implementation of the vaccination against the Covid-19 at the health center of Singandaru, village of Lontar Baru, town of Serang, to then organize a briefing in Forkopimda throughout the province of Banten in Banten Governor’s Hall, KP3B Curug, Town of Serang.
On this occasion, the Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Puan Maharani, also appreciated the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and the implementation of face-to-face learning in Banten province. “In Banten province, thank goodness it went pretty well. Earlier, I came with the president to see the implementation of vaccinations in Puskesmas and in schools, “he said.
“Alhamdulillah, children at school started having face to face meetings, 50% of those present were vaccinated once and ran twice, although face to face meetings only lasted four hours, ”Puan said. .
Previously, Governor of Banten Wahidin Halim (WH) reported on a number of achievements in the development and management of the Covid-19 pandemic in his region. The absorption of the budget of Banten Province reached 48% and the regional revenue of the APBD of Banten Province reached 65%. The realization of investments in the province of Banten is in second position at the national level and the achievement of rice productivity increase in third position at the national level.
“Covid-19 has seen a huge drop. The current positive rate is 6.3 percent. Hospital BOR 4.2 percent. The cure rate of 96% of those who died was less than 2%, ”he said.
The governor of WH said Banten Province was still in the process of implementing the Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) implementation. “For the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination, it has currently reached 3.7 million people for the first dose. This could not be separated from the support of Mr. Kapolda, Mr. Pangdan, Mr. Danrem and Mr. Kajati. We are sure that when 8 million more vaccines arrive, we can finish it, ”he said. (Av)
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1509109/presiden-jokowi-apresiasi-penanganan-covid-19-dan-pemulihan-ekonomi-provinsi-banten
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]