I’m not Donald Trump: Biden assures UNGA





It’s not that Joe Biden has completely given up on America First’s proven board. No resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue can. But blame him for the blows he and Kamala Harris suffered during their disorderly exit from Kabul or the head-on challenge to their authority from Paris, US President Joe Biden wore multilateralism on his sleeve during his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He was not the world sheriff that Donald Trump, his predecessor, woke up believing in every morning. Instead, Biden delivered on Tuesday as if he was an older brother. The one who needed all the other children in the world family to participate if the ship was not to sink. Yes, it could sink irreparably in 10 years, he feared.

If Trump looked down on Anthony Fauci and the science gang, no matter how much they made sense about a spiraling pandemic and he was kicking and screaming against a mask on his beautiful face (DT formulation), Biden was , rightly so, very aware of how Covid-19 had changed “the world and America” ​​forever.

While Trump has finally started expressing his frustration with the World Health Organization and even threatened to take America out, Biden did not see the UNGA as the time and place to weave in the WHO or in Xi’s deadly lab in Wuhan. Bats and their masters seemed relegated to “the wars of the past”.

Biden’s 36 minutes focused on the wars of the future, Covid-19 and as yet unknown mutations taking center stage.

Related, the pledge to ride more and more ferries filled with US-made vaccines to those who live in impoverished parts of our planet. No strings attached.

Even though Trump has gone without Twitter and Facebook, so without a presidential megaphone to curse the UN, EU, WHO, et al, it’s not as fun, this US president has made a change 180 degree line: “America is back on the table. Not just with NATO or even with the EU, ASEAN or even the Quad, but very clearly, with those who disagree.

At the center of it all were poverty, health and climate change. Here too, no broad brushing of the American path or pontification in the developing world, but the promise to put real dollars on the table to wage these wars without borders. And most certainly to show up in Glasgow for COP26 in a few weeks.

The aging lion sought to use wisdom. Brute force, even in rhetoric, went awry as if it was aware of the new lion waiting behind a video link. Stealth, not bravery, seemed to be Biden’s foundation in competing with Xi in theaters as diverse as cyber and the South China Sea, biotech and 5G.

Let there be no cold war, @ POTUS46 offered, hoping for healthy competition and global rules. Xi’s words are perhaps just as saggy.

But even those who have applauded Beijing’s intricacies from a mid-1940s relic know that the Middle Empire knows exactly where it wants to be: the epicenter of everything in the world.

As the camera turned to the Kabul delegation, Biden sought to deflect attention from the awkward exit by presenting a nation that is not mired in war for the first time in 20 years.

No melancholy on the trouncing. Just to reassure himself, he ticked a dozen boxes on conflict zones across the planet, made the right rumors about Tehran and Pyongyang, but it seemed clear America was done with its slain boys.

Biden’s chinooks won’t drop Marines unilaterally, his armadas in the Indo-Pacific may rumble but they won’t bite. Unless he has the company of allies and partners and the battle has an achievable goal.

