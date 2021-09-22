POR vs AUT Dream11 team prediction: check captain, vice captain and probable playing XIs for today’s 2021 ECC T10 game, September 22, 4:30 p.m. IST





POR vs AUT Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Portugal and Austria: Portugal will face Austria in the next Group B match of the 2021 edition of the ‘ECC T10. Cartama Oval will host the highly anticipated game on Wednesday, September 22 at 4:30 p.m. IST. This will be the second time the two teams will meet in ECC T10.

The first match between the two teams saw Austria register a magnificent victory over Portugal by eight wickets. It was a bad day at the office for the Portugal hitters as they could only register 88 points in their ten overs. At bat in the second inning, Austria comfortably pursued the target in seven overs.

Austria are in impeccable form in the T20 Championship. The team took victory in three of the four league games to take second place in the points table. Portugal, on the other hand, failed to deliver decent performances in the competition. The team have lost all four of their league games so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Before the match between Portugal and Austria; here’s all you need to know:

POR vs AUT Broadcasting

The Portugal vs Austria game will not be shown in India.

POR vs AUT live stream

Fans can log on to Fancode to watch the Portugal vs Austria match online.

POR vs AUT Match Details

The 13th Group B match between Portugal and Austria takes place at the Cartama Oval on Wednesday 22 September at 4.30 p.m. IST.

POR vs AUT Dream11 team prediction

Captain: Najam Shahzad

Vice-captain: Razmal Shigiwal

Suggestion to play XI for POR vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Ticket offices: Abrar Bilal

Drummers: Mirza Ahsan, Razmal Shigiwal, Iqbal Hossain, Amir Zaib

Versatile: Mark Simpson-Parker, Imran Khan, Najam Shahzad

Bowlers: Pavel Florin, Habib Deldar, Rajesh Kumar

BY vs AUT XI likely:

Portugal: Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad (c), Azhar Andani, Francoise Stoman (wk), Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Sharn Gomes, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Miguel Stoman, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh

Austria: Noor Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Abrar Bilal (week), Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Sahil Momin, Aqib Iqbal

