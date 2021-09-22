President Joko Widodo: Don’t let the police support the land mafia | Obormotindok.co.id





OBORMOTINDOK.CO.ID. – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, stressed that the government is fully determined to eradicate the land mafias. “I remind you once again that the government is fully committed to eradicating the land mafias,” President Joko Widodo said at the presidential palace in Bogor on Wednesday (9/22/2021). The President transmitted it during the “Submission of the certificate of redistribution of land for the purposes of agrarian reform” attended by the Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Regional Planning / Head of the Sofyan National Land Agency Djalil, the Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko, and the officials concerned and the certificate recipients. “To the police, I ask you not to hesitate to investigate the existing land mafias. Do not let the police” support “the land mafia,” added the president. The president called on the police to fight for the rights of the people and apply the law firmly. “I reiterate the State’s commitment to truly resolve existing agrarian conflicts, to carry out agrarian reform for the community, to ensure the availability and certainty of an equitable living space for the population”, declared the president. . According to the president, the government not only handed over the land certificates, but also ordered the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries to channel aid to beneficiaries of land certificates. “The aid comes in the form of capital, seeds, fertilizers and training so that the land cultivated by the beneficiaries of the agrarian reform is more productive. Once again, for existing land to be more productive, yielding results to help the lives of all, ”added the President. To the beneficiaries of land certificates, the President asked them to keep their certificates carefully. “Don’t let him get lost, don’t damage him or change his function or be transferred to someone else, he has to be really protected,” the president said. In this case, President Jokowi issued 124,120 land certificates following redistribution in 26 provinces and 127 regencies / cities. Of this number, there are 5,512 certificates which are the result of the resolution of agrarian conflicts in 7 provinces and 8 priority regencies / cities in 2021. “The presentation of the certificates today is very special because these certificates are really an addition to new land for the people. It is the good ‘fresh’ soil that comes from the national lands as a result of the resolution of conflicts, deserted lands and clearing of forest areas, ”the president said. (Kr) Source: Antara

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.obormotindok.co.id/presiden-joko-widodo-jangan-sampai-ada-penegak-hukum-yang-bekingi-mafia-tanah/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos