China leads green development, promises no new overseas coal-fired power projects

BEIJING, September 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – After committing to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, China has taken another remarkable and practical step in the pursuit of green development.

China will step up its support to other developing countries in promoting green and low-carbon energy and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad, President Xi Jinping said during the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) via video Tuesday.

This is not surprising but of great importance, because China has already cooperated with several countries along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) routes to “green” the initiative.

Global Development Initiative

Phasing out investments in coal would hold promise in reducing carbon emissions, which pose a threat to the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, in particular Goal 13 on climate action.

In addition to the reduction in coal-fired electricity projects, China promised an additional sum $ 3 billion international assistance over the next three years to help developing countries respond to COVID-19 and promote economic and social recovery.

“Development is the key to people’s well-being,” Xi said, adding that countries should work together to steer global development towards a new stage of balanced, coordinated and inclusive growth.

Beijing stressed its willingness to work with the international community, including United States, to jointly advance global environmental governance.

For example, through a joint partnership, China established the International Coalition for Green Development of the Belt and Road Initiative, which serves as a platform for BRI cooperation on green development. Under the platform, China provided over 2,000 training opportunities for environmental officials, experts and technicians from over 120 participating countries.

The adherence to green development is enshrined in the Chinese government through the Constitution and the National Development Master Plan as an ecological civilization to be observed in all socio-economic developments and political agendas.

Beating COVID-19 remains a major task

Without a doubt, although many countries are busy trying to rebuild their economies in the midst of the pandemic, COVID-19 is still raging around the world, with the number of new cases increasing every day around the world.

Under such circumstances, President Xi called for putting people and their lives first, taking a scientific approach to tracing origins, improving the coordinated global response to COVID-19 and minimizing the risk of cross-border transmission. virus.

Noting that vaccination is a powerful weapon against COVID-19, he stressed that the urgent priority is to ensure the fair and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world.

China pledged to deliver a total of two billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the world by the end of this year and donated 100 million doses of the vaccine to other developing countries during this year in more $ 100 million at COVAX.

Practicing true multilateralism is essential

Whether it’s improving global environmental governance or defeating COVID-19, multilateralism is paramount, which is another key point of Xi’s statement at the UNGA.

“The United Nations should hold up the banner of true multilateralism and serve as a central platform for countries to jointly safeguard universal security, share development achievements and chart a course for the future of the world,” Mr. Xi.

The Chinese president called on the UN to increase the representation and voice of developing countries in international affairs and to take the lead in advancing democracy and the rule of law in international relations.

China, strong supporter of multilateralism

President Xi also called for building a new kind of international relations based on mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation, stressing that the practice of forming small circles or games to zero sum should be rejected.

“The success of one country does not necessarily mean the failure of another, and the world is big enough to accommodate the common development and progress of all countries,” he said, adding that the differences and issues between countries should be addressed through dialogue and cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

As the largest developing country, a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the second largest contributor to the UN regular budget and peacekeeping assessments, China has always actively supported the work of the United Nations, firmly safeguarded the international system and supported multilateralism with concrete actions.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China hosted a series of major international events, including the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, the 22nd APEC Economic Leaders Meeting, the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa cooperation, China International Import Expo, and the Asian Civilizations Dialogue Conference.

