Open letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from Krishnan Suthanthiran of the Best Cure Foundation

TeamBest Global Companies logo – www.teambest.com Best Cure Foundation – www.bestcure.md Logo of the Foundation for Research and Education in Brachytherapy (BREF) – www.brachytherapy.org Organization 3E – Promoting education, empowerment and equality (logo) Krishnan Suthanthiran, President and Founder of TeamBest Global Companies, Best Cure Foundation & Best Global Foundation

Welcoming Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his visit to the United States to meet with US President Joseph R. Biden

We can see every obstacle as an opportunity, or every opportunity as an obstacle. The devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic provides an opportunity to RETHINK about improving the NHS to NHS Plus. “ – Krishnan Suthanthiran, President and Founder, Best Cure Foundation

WASHINGTON, DC, United States, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – Honorable Prime Minister Boris Johnson, welcome to the United States of America wishing you a very productive and mutually beneficial meeting with President Joseph Biden and his team!

The world has changed in the past 2 years with COVID-19 disrupting all logistics, world order, supply chains and challenging the very premises of the global economy. As 500 of the world’s ultra-rich have increased their wealth by over $ 10 trillion, billions of people have become impoverished, hundreds of millions have lost their jobs, their homes, some have even lost members of their own. family, friends and loved ones due to the severely fatal COVID. -19 and its various resulting mutations and variants.

Health is wealth. A healthy person has many wishes, but a sick person has only one wish to be healthy. The health of every individual, family, citizens of communities, towns, cities, states, provinces / territories and countries, has a direct impact on the economy / prosperity of every country and the whole world.

Recently, Larry Summers, professor at Harvard and former Secretary of the United States Treasury, wrote an essay / article in Bloomberg News highlighting this point, as well as the lack of global efforts to improve access / affordability of vouchers. healthcare to citizens around the world. In addition, he discussed the importance of preparedness to deal with the current global COVID-19 pandemic, its mutations / variants and future pandemics, which will affect the economic prosperity of all nations.

The COVID-19 pandemic of the past two years has devastated global economies and government budgets, with cumulative deficits of over US $ 25 trillion (around £ 18.3 billion) worldwide. Despite huge budgets and healthcare spending, even the most advanced economies (including the United States, Canada, Europe, England and all developing countries) have lost nearly 5 million citizens, including 230 million people infected worldwide. Western / advanced economies, including the United States, England, Europe and Canada alone, have lost 50% of that number of roughly 2.5 million over the past two years and continue to losing lives every day and night, 24/7.

Great Britain has a fantastic National Healthcare Service; yet, still totally unprepared for this pandemic and its consequences, as evidenced by the ever increasing number of infections, deaths and delayed medical procedures for other emergencies or serious fatal illnesses, such as Cardiac, Cancer, Diabetes, etc.

Your Chancellor of the Exchequer Hon. Rishi Sunak, Secretary of State for Health and Social Affairs Hon. Sajid Javid and your government are planning and budgeting tens of billions of pounds, for additional funding to help the National Health Service (NHS). Dear PM, Hon. Rishi Sunak and the Hon. Sajid Javid, it’s time to rethink the NHS and create an NHS Plus Healthcare, more affordable with better preparedness for current and future pandemics, and better clinical outcomes for heart disease, cancer, diabetes, infectious disease and all. other diseases.

Having lost my father to cancer 53 years ago in 1968, I dedicated my career (spanning 5 decades) to global healthcare delivery and established my Best Cure Foundation almost 15 years ago. I am launching my Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery Systems to overcome the ever-increasing gaps and costs of healthcare delivery, promoting the Best Cure Total Health Approach using the Proactive Best Healthcare System Priest.

We can see every obstacle as an opportunity, or every opportunity as an obstacle. The devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic provides an opportunity to RETHINK about improving the NHS to NHS Plus. Public health care is inadequate and private health care is expensive, without significantly better results. Therefore, I offer private non-profit healthcare and insurance because there are great examples in the USA by the Kaiser Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield, etc. including research organization non-profit clinic. Such a system will be complemented by private / public companies, products and manufacturing technologies (at least 50% in England), real estate investment trusts, etc., to promote a total health approach of prevention, detection early and effective treatment for a total cure. , using the proactive Best Cure healthcare system providing full transparency on clinical outcomes, benefits and costs.

An ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound! Delayed health services, as is currently happening in England for heart disease, cancer, etc., will lead to increased costs of care, increased morbidity, suffering and death, leading to further economic losses for the population. the individual, families and ultimately productivity. and the prosperity of the nation.

In another future ‘open letter’ press release, I will send more details about the NHS Plus health care delivery system to better prepare for future pandemics, a model for global health care delivery systems in order to better prepare for future pandemics. to improve clinical outcomes at a cost lower than the current exorbitant, ever-increasing cost of healthcare with uncertain clinical outcomes.

The goals of Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery are to achieve a 50% or more reduction in suffering and death from heart, cancer, diabetic, infectious and other diseases by establishing a Hub & Spoke model with linked express and mobile clinics. general and multi-specialist medical centers with 3, 4, 5 and 6 star apartment hotels using the Best Cure Global Foundation’s total health approach to prevention, early detection and effective treatment for a cure total, a proactive healthcare system, with full transparency on clinical outcomes, benefits and costs.

Prime Minister Johnson, welcome back to the United States! I wish you a fantastic, safe and healthy stay and productive and mutually beneficial discussions with POTUS. Thanks for reading my open letter.

To know more about Krishnan Suthanthiran, visit his bio page: http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html

To read the latest news from World’s Best Companies, please visit: http://www.teambest.com/news_press.html

Sites to visit:

www.teambest.com

www.bestcure.md

www.kitsaultenergy.com