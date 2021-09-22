Emerging author and poet launched her new book on Narendra Modi’s birthday









New Delhi [India], Sep 22 (ANI / ThePRTree): Yogesh, the young author of ‘Sachchi Baatein Chinu’ has published her second book on the life of the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

The book went on sale on September 17, 2021, the Prime Minister’s birthday.

The book is titled “71 Years of Travel” and highlights the ups and downs of the leader throughout his life. With this new compilation, the writer aims to send the message that all dreams can be realized if you think about it.

Speaking of his accomplishments, Yogesh has collaborated on 600 anthology books as a co-author. With her remarkable performance and phenomenal approach, she has continuously managed to stand out from the crowd. In her first solo book, she tried to describe each phase of life that helps shape prospects for success. She gives credit to her life experiences and her enlightening encounters that help her bring originality to the table. Through ‘Sachchi Baatein Chinu’, Yogesh has stepped into the world of poetry and quotes, immersing people in the world of art and creativity. Yogesh further documented his entire life in a single poem and named it “floor to floor”. The inspiration behind the same was to imprint the thought in the minds of people that success comes to those who work hard for it without caring about its results. So, if you really want to do something remarkable in your field, then you have to work at it with delirium.

Speaking of his talent for writing words that gain in quality, Yogesh said, “A remarkable writer has a purpose to write. With their driving mission, they can create magic in the real world. By launching my 2nd book in the world. occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, I am extremely grateful to God who held my hand and accompanied me through my ups and downs in life. I believe that each individual is destined for a certain goal. God gives everyone an opportunity, what matters is if you are willing to take the chance and make it your chance to transform your life. “

Yogesh engaged in poetry and literature at a very young age and this inspired her to become a well-established author of her time. The artist feels that success is a personal phenomenon. To be successful, it is not necessary to achieve higher grades in schools, but what it does require is your relentless effort and unwavering commitment to your goal. With a strong motive, she tries to teach people about endless hope through her writings.

Success commands you to be extraordinary, courageous, to have a disciplined routine, and to take responsibility for your actions and decisions. To stop procrastinating and start being industrious in order to accomplish greater things should be the right motto in his life. Walking the same path with the same beliefs, Yogesh is blessed with many opportunities and various winning curves that have contributed to his growth as an individual.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / ThePRTree)

