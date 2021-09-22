President Joko Widodo addresses Petra’s 60th birthday celebration in UK

SURABAYA (Lenteratoday) – Charming Petra, enchanted world. This is the theme for the 60th anniversary of Christian University of Petra which falls on September 22, 2021. The pandemic situation has indeed caused Petra’s 60th anniversary in the UK to take place online via zoom meetings and Youtube from 9:30 a.m.-12: 30 p.m. WIB on September 22, 2021.

United Kingdom Petra Surabaya Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Ir. Djwantoro Hardjito, M. Eng., Said that at the age of UK Petra, at the age of 60, he had been able to go through various kinds of hardships during the pandemic. Let’s get rid of the things that are wrong, and embrace what needs to be done, and be ready to respond to various changes, invites Prof. Dr. Ir. Djwantoro Hardjito, M. Eng., In his remarks.

Highlight of the event, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, had the pleasure of delivering his speech. Happy 60th birthday to the Christian University of Petra. With a proven track record, he has produced more than 45,000 alumni who work in various fields around the world. This means that UK Petra has made a significant contribution to improving the quality of Indonesian human resources for over half a century, said Joko Widodo.

Not only that, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia also appreciated the role and contribution of UK Petra Surabaya to the world of education in the country to become host universities for 10 private universities in Medan, Denpasar, East Sumba, Alor, Kupang, Soe and East Java. The President of the Republic of Indonesia invites to continue to consciously participate in the advancement of education in Eastern Indonesia so that the community has access to quality higher education.

Dwi Setiawan, SS, MA-ELT, Ph.D., as chair of the event committee, said this celebration is divided into three segments, namely opening, main event and closing. We are deliberately making this event more interactive. Therefore, we invite the civitas to attend the zoom meeting so that they can greet each other before the start of the event, explained Dwi.

The opening ceremony was marked by the screening of videos on the history of travel and interactive interviews with speakers and educational staff from UK Petra. Meanwhile, at the main event, various awards were given to members of the UK Petra community. Starting with the awarding of scholarships to outstanding students, lecturers, lecturers and educational staff who have dedicated themselves to UK Petra.

The number of Petra Internal Scholars in UK in FY 2020/2021 was recorded at 1,428 students with a total fund of Rp. 11,618,088,750.00. These scholarships are awarded to various categories including Academic Achievement, Petra Cares, Petra Cares for Covid-19, Eastern Indonesia (KTI), Petra UK Employees, Sons and Daughters of the Christian Education Association and Teaching of Petra (PPPK Petra). members of the Petra Christian Higher Education Foundation (YPTK Petra), sons of teachers from partner schools, sons of pastors, UK Petra competition winners, Partners for Scientific Success and National Science Olympiad (OSN).

In addition, scholarships are also available from external donors. The amount of external scholarship funds received in FY 2020/2021 is Rp. 1,567,196,500, which were accepted by 261 students managed by the UK Petra Office of Institutional Advancement (OIA).

The celebration of Dies Natalis was also animated by the presentation of the Petra Kencana Karya Prize to teachers and educational staff who have dedicated themselves to Petra UK for 20 years. Petra Kencana Karya was distributed to 23 people. Besides Petra Kencana Karya, Petra Kencana Bhakti was also awarded to 10 lecturers and educational staff who have served in Petra UK for 30 years.

UK Petra continues to encourage top performers in research and community service by awarding them with awards. Among other things, awards were given to Antoni, ST, M.Eng., Ph.D., as the speaker with the best research performance for the field of exact and engineering 2021.

While Dr. Ir. Hotlan Siagian, M.Sc., with the speaker for the best research performance in social and human sciences 2021. The speaker with the best performance of Abdimas in 2021 was won by Lily Puspa Dewi, ST, M.Kom. Appreciation awards were also given to the young lecturers with the best research performances in 2021, namely Doddy Prayogo, ST, MT, M.Sc., Ph.D.

The closing ceremony was filled with congratulatory videos from UK colleagues in Petra from government, academia and other partners. Not only that, he was also announced the winner of the Wasis Sastroredjo Cup for Petra Sports Month (BOP) who managed to capture 123 runners at this event. (hms)