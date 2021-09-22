President Jokowi issues 5,512 land certificates resulting from the settlement of agrarian disputes





TRIBUNNEWS.COM. COM, BOGOR – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued 124,120 land certificates resulting from redistribution in 26 provinces and 127 regencies / cities across Indonesia. The presentation of the certificate took place at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, on Wednesday (9/22/2021) “Today, to coincide with Spatial and Agrarian Planning Day 2021, I will submit 124 120 land certificates resulting from redistribution in 26 provinces and 127 regencies and cities,” said the president during the broadcast of the handover ceremony. Presidential Secretariat Youtube, Wednesday (9/22/2021). The president explained that out of the 124,120 certificates submitted, 5,512 of them were the result of the resolution of agrarian conflicts in 7 provinces and 8 regencies / cities which were the priorities of the government in 2021. Read also : President Jokowi to address the 76th United Nations General Assembly tomorrow In addition, submitting the certificate this time is also special as the certificates come from additional new government land for the people of Indonesia. “This is a fresh land right, which comes from state lands following the settlement of the conflict over abandoned land and the clearing of forest areas,” the president said. “This is the result of our common struggle, the struggle of Ladies and Gentlemen, which also involves groups of civil society organizations and of course also the government,” he added. Not only certificates, the government through relevant ministries and institutions will also distribute assistance to beneficiaries of land reform to increase their productivity. Assistance included capital, seeds, fertilizers and training. “Once again, for the existing land to be more productive and produce results to help the lives of ladies and gentlemen,” said the president. The president did not forget to instruct the beneficiaries of the agrarian reform to maintain the certificate. The president does not want the certificate to be damaged, change its function or even its owner. “I ask that the certificate be carefully guarded. Do not lose it, damage it or change its function or have it transferred to someone else. It needs to be truly protected,” said the President. The Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning / Head of BPN Sofyan Djalil, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko and Chairman of Commission II of the Indonesian House of Representatives Ahmad Doli Kurnia Tandjung were also present to accompany the President to this event.

