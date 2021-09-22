Indian Twitter wants to boycott SRK over photo with Prime Minister Imran





Indian Twitter clashes with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, with #BoycottShahRukhKhan trending in the country. The apparent spark that led to the blaze was a photo of Om actor Shanti Om with Prime Minister Imran Khan at an event in 2008. Several users retweeted the photo calling for a boycott of Shah Rukh .

The fact that the actor plays a RAW agent in the upcoming film Pathan, in which he will play a Muslim, also struck a chord with Hindu fundamentalists in the country. The film will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, as well as Salman Khan in a cameo role, according to Times of India.

One user took to Twitter to write that the “ideology” promoted by Shah Rukh is harmful. They wrote: “Boycott Shah Rukh Khan because aap ek aese ko ideology promotes kr rhe ho jo society, harmful humanity and ke liye harmony hai [You are promoting an ideology that is harmful to society, humanity and harmony]. “

Another user claimed that Shah Rukh’s portrayal of Ashoka in the 2001 film, in which the actor starred alongside Kareena Kapoor, was negative and put the Emperor in a “bad light”. The user also took issue with the actor’s choice to play a character named Pathan. They tweeted: “SRK shows our Hindu king Ashoka in a bad light. Where Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are making films on Tanhaji and Prithviraj Chauhan, he is making a film on Pathan. I mean it’s a spy action movie so why don’t they give it a Hindu name? Why rent Pathan in India? “

SRK shows our Hindu king Ashoka in a bad light … where Ajay devgn and Akshay Kumar are doing movies about Tanhaji and Prithviraj chauhan he is making a movie about pathan … I mean his spy action movie so why don’t they give it a Hindu name, why praising Pathan in India. #Boycott ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/TTQJNZD9cx

– axay patel (@akki_dhoni) September 16, 2021

Another user took to the microblogging site and posted an article about glorifying the Pathans in the upcoming movie, writing, “What Pathans are [they] glorify? Those who are fighting among themselves? Kill their mothers and sisters? Kill their own brothers?

On how Shah Rukh called India “intolerant” and called out the Indian Premier League (IPL) for its refusal to allow Pakistani players to participate in matches, one user tweeted: “Before supporting who whatever, I am a proud Indian. SRK called India “intolerant” when every Muslim has full freedom. He says Pakistani players should be chosen in the IPL.

Before I support anyone, I am a proud Indian and Hindu

SRK called India “intolerant” as every Muslim has full freedom Said Pakistani players should be chosen in IPL

Changed the name of Mir ranjan negi to kabir Khan to chak of # BoycottShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/trbYI2S1Vb

– TA (Animal lover) #MI (irTirlovesha) September 16, 2021

In the same vein, another user shared an old video by Shah Rukh in which the actor denounces the rise of intolerance in the country. The user tweeted: “‘There is extreme intolerance, there is growing intolerance in this country’ – Shah Rukh Khan. If India is an intolerant country, then why are these people still living here?”

Another Twitter user apparently quoted the actor’s remarks about Pakistani cricket, calling it “pro-Pakistan”. The message read: “Pakistani players are the best players in the world. They are the champions! There is extreme intolerance in India! This type of SRK is pro-Pakistani and he has proven it time and time again.

Some users have called for a complete boycott of Bollywood as a whole, writing: “Friends, we are on our way to success again! Let’s share in each group and send this Bollywood to hell. We don’t need Bollywood anymore.

