PM Modi’s American flight to avoid Afghanistan; Pakistan gives green light to use of its airspace





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nonstop flight to the United States on Wednesday will fly over Pakistani airspace to avoid Afghanistan. Modi has embarked on a three-day visit to the United States, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly and attend the Quad Summit as well as a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House. Prime Minister Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla and senior government officials. According to sources, India had requested Pakistan’s permission to use Pakistani airspace for the flight from Modi to the United States, for which Islamabad has nodded. Previously, Pakistan had refused permission from President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi to use Pakistani airspace three times to travel to foreign countries in 2019 after India repealed Article 370 of the Jammu and Kashmir. Another case in which Pakistani permission was denied was when Prime Minister Modi visited the United States and Germany and President Kovind visited Iceland. The plane carrying Prime Minister Modi and the high-level Indian delegation took off from the Indian Air Force (IAF) technical air base in Delhi on Wednesday morning. For the first time with Air India One (AI1), the Indian aircraft call sign VVIP Boeing has been deployed for a direct long-haul flight in the United States. The new Boeing B-777 Extra Range (ER300) aircraft, which was recently modified for VVIP guests from India, is also equipped with advanced defense systems. The B-777 will fly 15 hours nonstop directly to the United States. As it avoids the airspace of Afghanistan, the flight will be working overtime for the trip to the United States. The VVIP aircraft will avoid Afghan airspace, the country had closed its airspace to all commercial use. The new Afghan regime announced the closure of its airspace on August 16 just after the Taliban took full control of the nation. Due to the precarious security situation in Afghanistan, the Indian government has advised its carriers to avoid airspace over the country. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

