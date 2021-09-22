China will never seek hegemony, says Xi Jinping at UN General Assembly

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that Beijing would never invade or intimidate others or seek hegemony, state newspaper reported World time.

Xi made the statement hours after US President Joe Biden, in an indirect reference to Beijing, said his country was not seeking a new Cold War.

The Chinese president, who was addressing world leaders at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, also criticized Biden, pointing to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan after the withdrawal US military troops.

Recent developments in the world situation once again show that military intervention outside and the so-called democratic transformation only brings harm, he said, AP reported.

The Chinese president also called for practicing true multilateralism.

In the world, there is only one international system, which is the international system with the United Nations at its center, he said. There is only one international order, that is, the international order based on international law. There is only one set of rules, namely the fundamental norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

Xi urged world leaders to deal with differences between countries through dialogue and cooperation on confrontation and exclusion, PTI reported.

The success of one country does not necessarily mean the failure of another country, he said, in another apparent blow to the United States. The world is big enough to accommodate the common development and progress of all countries.

He added: We must build a new kind of international relations based on mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation, and do our best to expand the convergence of our interests and achieve the greatest synergy. possible.

The president also said that China would strongly oppose any political maneuver aimed at tracing the origins of Covid-19. China will continue to engage in global research based on the science of the origins of the coronavirus, he added.

China unveils its climate change policy

Meanwhile, China unveiled its new policy to combat climate change. Xi said his country will no longer finance coal-fired power plants abroad.

US Climate Envoy John Kerry said he was absolutely delighted with Xi Jinping’s climate change announcement, Al Jazeera reported.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also praised China’s resolution. Accelerating the global phase-out of coal is the most important step in keeping the Paris Agreement’s 1.5-degree target within reach, Guterres said in a statement.

Biden has pledged to double financial aid to poorer countries to help them embrace cleaner energy and tackle climate change. The US president has said he will work with the US Congress to increase aid to $ 11.4 billion (roughly Rs 84,000 crore) per year by 2024.

Don’t boycott the Taliban: Qatar

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, urged world leaders at the UN not to boycott the Taliban.

He stressed the need to continue the dialogue with the Taliban because the boycott only leads to polarization and reactions, while the dialogue could bring positive results.

The United States and Turkey also pledged to continue to cooperate on Afghanistan.

We are so grateful to Turkey for its very strong partnership in Afghanistan and the work we continue to do together there, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Climate change, the Covid feeds collective anguish: the head of the UNGA

United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid has said fragility, conflict, Covid-19 and climate change are the challenges the world faces today, PTI reported.

He said the coronavirus pandemic and climate change were preventing people from sleeping at night and fueling collective anxiety and worry that things were getting worse.

There are moments in time that are turning points, he said. This is one of those times. We can choose a path of isolationism, mutual destruction, slow retreat from human experience, or we can together forge a new path, a sustainable and resilient path that changes the future of our planet.