Who are the Pashtuns? Afghan majority with countless tribes that Imran Khan got it wrong





Representative image of the Pashtuns.

New Delhi: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in hot water last week for wrongly calling the Haqqani Network, a UN sanctions-listed terrorist organization, a tribe in Afghanistan.

The Americans did not understand what the Haqqani network was. Haqqani is a tribe. It is a Pashtun tribe, living in Afghanistan. Forty years ago, when the Afghan jihad took place, we had five million Afghan refugees in Pakistan, including a few Haqqanis, Khan said in an interview with CNN.

Social media users were quick to point out that there was no Pashtun tribe in Afghanistan named Haqqani. The Haqqani Network, which is affiliated with the Afghan Taliban and responsible for several attacks, including a 2017 bombing in Kabul, was founded by the late warlord Jalaluddin Haqqani who belonged to the Zadran tribe.

Jalaluddin’s son, Sirajuddin, is now interior minister for the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

The Taliban, which means students in Pashtun, mainly derived their power from the dominant Pashtuns in Afghanistan. They first captured Kabul in 1996 from President Burhanuddin Rabbani, a Tajik ethnic group they saw as anti-Pashtun and corrupt.

Who are the Pashtuns?

The Pashtuns, also known as the Pushtans, Paktuns or Pathans, are the predominant ethnic group in Afghanistan and make up 40 to 50 percent of the population. The country’s smallest ethnic groups among the 14 recognized include the Tajiks, Uzbeks and Hazaras.

There are also a large number of Pashtuns in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which shares a border with Afghanistan. They were separated from those in Afghanistan by the Durand Line, which divided the region between British India and Afghanistan at the end of the 19th century.

The Pashtun Tahafuz (PTM) movement, a growing civil rights group that started in Pakistan in 2014, has long criticized the Imran Khan government and the military establishment for alleged human rights violations against the community.

Most of the Pashtuns are Sunni Muslims. However, there are Pashtun Shiites in eastern Afghanistan, according to a 2002 intelligence report from the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity (MCIA).

Pashtuns speak Pashto, which became the national language of Afghanistan in 1936.

Pashtunwali, vendettas and tribal council

At the heart of the Pashtun way of life is the Pashtun code of honor which emphasizes personal autonomy. A key facet of this code are blood feuds or retaliatory killings that continue between families and tribes for generations.

Not personally seeking retaliation by blood is seen as a sign of moral weakness, even cowardice, not only of the person who has been wronged, but of his or her family as a whole, wrote American social anthropologist Thomas Barfield. in a 2003 research paper entitled Afghan Customary Law and Its Relationship. to formal justice institutions.

Blood feuds cannot work in government controlled corporations. Therefore, those who live in marginal rural lands far from state control see themselves as true Pashtuns, who can live up to the strict standards of the Pachtunwali, added Barfield.

Decisions are only made and disputes resolved by consensus within a tribal council or jirga, and its participating members are usually the respected men and religious figures of a village such as the mullahs. Women and children are not allowed, as pointed out by the Home Country Information Center Landinfo, an independent body that works with the Norwegian immigration authorities.

Hospitality, defense of property and protection of the women of the family are other important principles for the Pashtuns.

Origins

When it comes to origin theories, some say the Pashtuns are the descendants of Eastern Iranians while others speculate that they are from ancient tribes of Israel.

The Pashtuns believe that they are the descendants of a common ancestor, although there is no consensus on the name of this ancestor. Some call him Qays Abdurrashid, others call him Daru Nika or Baba Khaled, the legendary general of the army of the Prophet Muhammad.

German ethnologist Bernt Glatzer, who has published several books on nomadism in Afghanistan, explained the family tree under this common ancestor from which several tribes are said to have emerged.

The common ancestor would have had four sons: Sarban, Bitan, Ghurghusht and Karran. Sarban had two sons: Sharjnun and Kharshbun; Bitan three sons, Isma’il, Ashbun, Kajin, and one daughter, Bibi Matu; Ghurghusht had three sons, Danay, Babay and Mando; and Karran had two sons, Koday and Kakay.

Important Pashtun rulers included Ibrahim Lodhi of the Lodi dynasty, who ruled Afghanistan and northern India during the period of the Delhi Sultanate and was ultimately defeated by Mughal Emperor Babur.

Who are Durranis and Ghilzais?

There are countless tribes, sub-tribes and sub-units under the broader umbrella of the Pashtuns. The two main tribes are the Durranis and the Ghilzais. The MCIA report offers an overview of the sub-tribes below these two.

Under Durranis come Achakzai, Alizai, Barakzai, Mohammadzai and Popalzai. Under Ghilzais come Ahmadzai, Kharruti, Hotaki, Wardak, Jaji and Jadran.

Mullah Baradar, deputy prime minister of the Taliban cabinet, and former Afghan president Hamid Karzai belong to the Popalzai tribe.

-zay or -zai is a common suffix in the names of larger tribal units and means sons of, while -khel refers to smaller subunits, Glatzer explained. He added that the tribes that end in -zay are usually found in southern or western Afghanistan. Most of the eastern tribes, such as the Afridi, Mohmand, Zadran, Shinwari and others, do not have this suffix.

