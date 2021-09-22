Hours after Erdogan combs Kashmir at UNGA, India calls for compliance with UNSC resolutions on Cyprus, World News





Hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a close ally of Pakistan, raised the Kashmir issue in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly’s summit of world leaders in New York, India called for compliance with UN Security Council resolutions on Cyprus. In his speech on Tuesday, Erdogan said: We maintain our position in favor of resolving the problem that has persisted in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of the relevant United Nations resolutions. Also last year, Erdogan, in his pre-recorded video statement to the general debate, referred to the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan. However, hours after the Turkish President’s speech, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, in a bilateral meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides, stressed the need to respect relevant UN Security Council resolutions. concerning the eastern Mediterranean island. Read also | Chinese President Xi vows to stop funding UNGA overseas coal projects Tweeting about his meeting, Jaishankar said on Wednesday: Working to advance our economic ties. Appreciated his regional knowledge. It is important that the relevant UN Security Council resolutions concerning Cyprus are respected by all. Nice to meet FM @Christodulides from Cyprus. Work to advance our economic ties. Appreciated his regional knowledge. It is important that the relevant UN Security Council resolutions concerning Cyprus are respected by all. pic.twitter.com/pZXPefT9Sj Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 21, 2021 Cyprus was divided in a Turkish invasion in 1974 after a brief Greek-inspired coup. Northern Cyprus is recognized only by Turkey, while the Republic of Cyprus, ruled by Greek Cypriots, is internationally recognized. Read also | Exclusive bilateral ties are meant to move forward, says Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu In his speech on Tuesday, the Turkish president also referred to China’s Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang and the Rohingya in Myanmar. Erdogan said that from the perspective of China’s territorial integrity, we believe that more efforts should be made regarding the protection of the fundamental rights of Uyghur Muslim Turks. (With contributions from agencies)

