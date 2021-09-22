Pakistan allows PM Modi’s flight to use its airspace | World news





As Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew to Washington where he will address the United Nations General Assembly and attend the Quad Summit, Pakistan has given the green light to the use of its airspace, said a leading government source at ANI news agency. This departs from previous occasions where Pakistan has refused permission from President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi at least three times following India’s repeal of Section 370 in 2019. A high-level delegation including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla and senior government officials accompany Prime Minister Modi to the United States. Islamabad also refused permission when Prime Minister Modi was visiting the United States and Germany and President Kovind was visiting Iceland. According to government sources cited by ANI, India had requested Pakistan’s permission to use Pakistani airspace for Prime Minister Modi’s flight to the United States, for which Islamabad has given its consent. . It comes after India cleared Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s flight to use Indian airspace on its way to Sri Lanka. When did this airspace “ban” come into effect? In 2019, Pakistan issued a statement refusing to allow Prime Minister Modi’s flight “due to the situation in (Jammu and) Kashmir and India’s attitude, oppression and barbarism. .. and the violation of rights in the region “. “We have decided not to give authorization to the Indian Prime Minister and we have transmitted this decision to the Indian High Commission,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement in 2019. After that, India registered a protest against Pakistan with the International Civil Aviation Organization over the denial. Prime Minister Modi’s plane also decided to avoid Afghan airspace, as the country closed its airspace to all commercial use. In a statement just before leaving for the United States, Modi said he would conclude his visit with a speech at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on pressing global challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to fight terrorism, climate change and other important issues. problems. “I will be visiting the United States from September 22 to 25, 2021 at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the United States of America. During my visit, I will review the India-State Comprehensive Strategic Partnership -Unite with President Biden and will exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, ”the prime minister said. (With contributions from the agency)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/pakistan-allows-pm-modi-s-flight-to-use-its-airspace-101632304546889-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos