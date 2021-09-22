Pakistan- A comedy of mistakes and a dangerous state





Pakistan has been in the news lately for all kinds of reasons, including its proximity to the dreaded Haqqani Network, which now rules Afghanistan. Imran Khan laughed at himself when he said in interviews with international TV stations that the Haqqanis are a tribe. In fact, the Haqqanis are called by name because they attended Darul uloom Haqqania, a radical Sunni university established in Pakistan’s North West Frontier Province. All the graduates of this university who teach Jihad are called Haqqanis. Just like any other Harvard graduate would be called Harvadians or Vardians and IIT in India would be called IITians.

So, Imran really didn’t know what he was talking about or maybe he did as he gave 30 million rupees to this college in Haqqania when he was the head of KPK. Maybe he just wanted to be in their good books.

According to reports from Pakistan, some have said that the Haqqanis are the most feared jihadist network because they kill mercilessly.

So when it came to installing a government of Taliban rulers in Afghanistan, the ISI leader in Pakistan made sure that the Haqqanis, who were all labeled as high-value terrorists by the states- United and the UN, get the best jobs, while Mullah Baradar, considered one of the founders of the Taliban and who wanted a more inclusive government were sidelined and it is said that there was a skirmish between his supporters and the Haqqani network.

Imran Khan to say that after the American withdrawal, the Afghans have finally freed themselves from their chains of slavery, is now begging the international community to provide them humanitarian aid.

It just doesn’t make sense that for a week you say the Afghans are finally freed and then ask the same countries that you think you have enslaved them for, for handouts.

But this is Taliban Khans U-Turns, as Pakistani news reports daily. Lately the Chairman of the Kashmir Committee who landed at JFK was robbed, searched according to some Pakistani reports and grilled for three hours before begging the Pakistani Embassy and they were only able to get him out by signing a statement. under oath that it was their responsibility. I’m not sure if every part of this dastardly treatment is true as I am only reporting what has been described by various Pakistani YouTubers and their news channels.

However, this Pakistani gentleman wanted to return it to America, so he made a pretty bad video in Times Square, where he sadly lied about how Pakistan treated its Baloch citizens, Sindhis, Pashtuns and how to Times Square there was one or two. homeless and that would not happen in Pakistan. He made America a failed state and Pakistan an oasis of goodness. This as the whole world worries that Pakistan is falling apart with its support for terrorism.

The way he strutted around Times Square like a guy who had a lot against America was laughable, especially when his video showed little about the homeless and focused more on him and his lyrics. The video has gone viral and I don’t think he will have much success bringing up Kashmir in the forums and senators he claims to meet.

Then there’s the Pakistani NSA, which has apparently hinted that if the international community doesn’t help the Taliban, there could be another kind of 9/11 attack.

If that wasn’t enough, New Zealand and Britain refused to play cricket in Pakistan, due to reports that there was a likelihood of a terrorist attack.

Some Pakistani presenters blamed India. It was not only amazing, but it made me think that if India could frisk a high profile Pakistani in JFK and New Zealand and Great Britain would cancel their matches in Pakistan, then certainly, India is hitting well above its weight. I’m excited that we finally carry so much weight even with the JFK interrogators!

India certainly did not suggest it, but Pakistan did. But we are taking all the goodwill of the Pakistani establishment and hope that this continues. After all, we have to do a very good job at the Foreign Office, if we can do so much in a week.

But maybe Imran Khan’s ministers just aren’t up to the job and they and their prime minister shoot each other in the foot every time they open their mouths. .

The opinions expressed above are those of the author.

