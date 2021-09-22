President Jokowi to address the 76th United Nations General Assembly tomorrow





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo will deliver a speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (EMS) High-Level Week on Wednesday (9/22/2021) New York time or Thursday morning Jakarta time. This was conveyed by Indonesian Foreign Minister (RI) Retno Marsudi during a press conference on Wednesday (9/22/2021). “The President of the Republic of Indonesia will deliver a speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly tomorrow, Wednesday September 22 afternoon New York time or Thursday morning Jakarta time, virtually. I will deliver the speech of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, ”the Minister of Foreign Affairs said. The foreign minister said that almost all of the ASEAN leaders have delivered their speeches themselves virtually, except for the Vietnamese president who attended UN high school directly. A total of 195 countries are expected to participate in speeches at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (EMS) High-Level Week, 107 of them participating at the Heads of State level. Both in person and virtually. Read also : Taliban demand speech at United Nations General Assembly, appoint new ambassador “The high-level week of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (EMS) was a hybrid, while last year it was almost entirely due to the pandemic,” he said. declared the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Foreign Minister said the theme raised at United Nations High School this time around relates to the challenges facing the world today. From the pandemic, climate change, poverty due to the pandemic, to discuss the conflicts that still occur in various parts of the world will be discussed by world leaders. “The 76th president of the United Nations high school is Abdullah Syahid of the Maldives, he is the foreign minister of the Maldives,” the foreign minister said. At the previous press conference, the Director General of Multilateral Cooperation of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu RI), Febrian A. Ruddyard, said that the President of the Republic of Indonesia was due to deliver a speech during the session. United Nations High School 76 Afternoon Event which took place from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with an estimated speaking time of 4:00 p.m. local time in New York or Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. WIB.

