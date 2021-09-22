Those who profit from a corrupt system are against EVM: PM Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, September 22, 2021. – PID Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a ceremony in Islamabad, talks about the mandate of the PTI government, the benefits of using the EVM system during elections. Said that every election in Pakistan becomes controversial, but the use of EVM will solve the problem of rigging. Imran Khan says he hasn’t learned as much in his short life as he has in three years as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says those who profit from corrupt systems are those who oppose the electronic voting machine (EVM) system, which he says will solve a big problem in the Pakistani electoral process.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the three years of the PTI government were “very difficult”.

“I learned a lot during this period. Until you give up you will not lose. Try to reach new heights and never be afraid,” the prime minister advised.

The Prime Minister said that they should never compromise on their vision, only improve it.

“It is necessary for a captain to control his team. I have seen my cabinet in difficult times and I have seen who gets nervous when,” he said.

Imran Khan said he did not learn as much in his short life as he did in those three years as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He said he told all federal ministers that the harder they work, the higher they will be.

Speaking of the EVM system, the prime minister said that a “mafia” opposes it because it does not want to see change and development. “What [personal] will the use of EVM benefit us? “asked the Prime Minister.

He said every election in Pakistan becomes controversial. He asked why there was no uproar over elections in Germany and other similar countries. He also gave an example of the electoral system in the United States, claiming that the uproar of the elections has disappeared in the United States through the use of a good electoral system.

The prime minister said that in every election since 1970 in Pakistan, whoever loses says the polls have been rigged. “We will solve this problem [of rigging] via the EVM system, ”he stressed.

He added that the EVM system is simple – the election takes place, you press a button and get the results. “In our country, all the problems start after the end of the ballot. There is a small section that takes advantage of the corrupt system. They are our biggest enemy,” he said.

It is very necessary that we strive in our last two years, he said, referring to the PTI government. “We came here after a very difficult time. We have to work hard this year,” he said.

EVMs are “hackable” and “likely to falsify”, warns ECP

Earlier this month, the ECP had listed 37 reservations, including one that said EVMs are “hackable” and can be easily tampered with.

At a Senate committee meeting on September 8, the electoral committee listed challenges the system could face if the machines were hastily deployed.

Among the concerns noted, the ECP wrote that there was not enough time for a “full-scale implementation of EVMs in the upcoming elections,” according to a copy available from Geo.tv.

The next general polls in Pakistan are scheduled for 2023.

