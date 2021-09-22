Trump sues niece, New York Times over winning Pulitzer tax story





Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday filed a $ 100 million lawsuit against his ex-niece Mary Trump and the New York Times, alleging that they engaged in “an insidious conspiracy” to obtain his tax returns for the Pulitzer Prize-winning financial investigation.

The lawsuit, filed in Dutchess County, New York, says New York Times reporters Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russ Buettner waged “a vast crusade to obtain Donald J.’s confidential tax records. Trump ”.

“The defendants engaged in an insidious plot to obtain confidential and highly sensitive documents which they exploited for their own benefit and used as a means of falsely legitimizing their high-profile works,” says the lawsuit, saying they were “motivated by a personal vendetta. “

The New York Times and the three journalists won the Pulitzer in 2019 for their investigation into the finances of the Trump family.

The newspaper article claimed that Trump had received more than $ 400 million in current terms from his father’s real estate empire, largely through fraudulent tax schemes.

Mary was the daughter of Trump’s older brother, Fred Trump Jr, who died in 1981 of complications from alcoholism.

In her 2020 unrestricted memoir, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” she revealed that she was the primary source of the New York Times investigation.

– ‘Loser’ –

Trump’s 27-page lawsuit claims New York Times reporters “relentlessly searched for her niece, Mary L. Trump, and convinced her to take the files out of her attorney’s office and turn them over to the Times.”

Times reporter Craig tweeted early Wednesday: “I knocked on Mary Trump’s door. She opened it. I think they call it journalism.”

The lawsuit alleges that by providing information, Mary Trump violated a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after a settlement over the estate of Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump Sr.

The former president is demanding $ 100 million in compensation and damages, as well as all profits from his niece’s book.

In a statement cited by NBC, Mary Trump called her uncle a “loser.”

“It’s desperation. The walls are closing and he throws everything against the wall he thinks is sticking,” she said.

“As always with Donald, he’s going to try to change the subject.”

Trump is under investigation in New York for tax evasion and other alleged wrongdoing related to the financial activities of his Trump organization.

In August, the Justice Department also ordered the Treasury to provide a congressional committee with six years of records that Trump has long refused to release to the public.

U.S. presidents are not required by law to disclose personal financial details, but every U.S. executive since Richard Nixon has.

Trump has repeatedly said he will release them pending an audit, but ultimately broke with tradition.

“The Times’s tax coverage of Donald Trump has helped educate citizens through meticulous reporting on a matter of major public interest,” said Danielle Rhoades Ha, spokesperson for the newspaper, in a statement quoted by American media.

“This lawsuit is an attempt to silence independent news agencies and we plan to vigorously defend against it.”

