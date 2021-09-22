PM Modi leaves for three-day visit to the United States









New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday began a three-day visit to the United States where he will address the United Nations General Assembly and attend the Quad Summit as well as a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Biden will welcome Prime Minister Modi to the White House on September 24, this will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over the United States presidency on January 20.

According to the statement released by Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Prime Minister Modi and President Biden are expected to discuss ways to stem radicalization and fight terrorism. They are also expected to discuss ways to strengthen defense, trade ties, security collaborations and the clean energy partnership, among others, “

Prime Minister Modi and Biden will discuss the current regional security situation following recent developments in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Modi will also organize business interactions during his visit to the United States from September 22 to 25.

Prime Minister Modi will attend the President’s first in-person Quad Summit on Friday, which will be attended by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

PM Modi will address the general debate of the high-level segment of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York.

The theme of this year’s general debate is Building Resilience through the Hope of Recovering from COVID-19, Rebuilding Sustainability, Meeting the Needs of the Planet, Respecting the Rights of People and Revitalizing Nations. United.

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly, the Prime Minister will dwell on important issues including the regional situation, cross-border terrorism, global efforts to combat COVID-19 and climate change and the need to reform multilateral institutions.

Another element of the Prime Minister’s visit would be bilateral meetings with our close partners, Japan and Australia, where he will hold several bilateral meetings, including with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Prime Minister Modi is accompanied by a high-level delegation made up of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and senior officials, including Shringla.

This is Prime Minister Modi’s first overseas visit beyond the neighborhood since the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

