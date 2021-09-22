Decades of conflict finally over, Jokowi reminds not to sell





SINGARAJA President Joko Widodo urged people who receive land redistribution not to sell their land. The land must be well managed. So that land donated by the government to residents can be used properly.

This is what President Joko Widodo said during the virtual certificate of redistribution of land subject to agrarian reform, Wednesday afternoon (9/22).

Residents of Sumberklampok Village, Gerokgak District, are one of the community groups that have received a Land Redistribution Certificate for Land Reform.

The handing over of the certificate was attended by the residents of Sumberklampok village, from the Sumberklampok village hall. Also present were Bali Governor Wayan Koster, Bali DPRD Chairman Nyoman Adi Wiryatama, Bali Police Inspector General Putu Jayan Danu Putra and Buleleng Putu Regent Agus Suradnyana. During the distribution of certificates yesterday afternoon, 813 Certificates of Ownership (SHM) were issued to residents of Sumberklampok village. The certificate is a continuation of the first stage of land redistribution which was carried out in May. In the first stage, the land which is redistributed to the residents is the courtyard. While in the second stage, it is arable land. The head of the Regional Agrarian Land Use Planning Office / National Land Agency (ATR / BPN) in Bali Province, Ketut Mangku, said the decades-long conflict could finally be resolved. After the Bali provincial government agreed to relinquish some of the cultivation land property rights (HGU) in the village of Sumberklampok. According to him, there were 813 SHMs distributed. Consists of 128 plots of land and 685 plots of arable land. The total area is 397.6 hectares. So that in total in the first and second stages, there were 1,613 SHM sheets that had been distributed in the village of Sumberklampok. He reminded residents to keep SHM. Because in the certificate it was noted that the transfer of rights must be done with the permission of the authorized official. In the certificate it is also stated that there is a BPHTB (Bea for the acquisition of land and building rights) due. When there is a transition, the community must deal with the overdue BPHTB, said Mangku.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://radarbali.jawapos.com/read/2021/09/22/291309/konflik-puluhan-tahun-akhirnya-tuntas-jokowi-ingatkan-jangan-dijual The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos